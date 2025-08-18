India Gears Up for the Next Leap in Aviation as Inter Passenger Terminal Show returns as Airport360 Expo in 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Following the landmark success of its inaugural edition, the Inter Passenger Terminal Show (IPTS) returns with a bold new identity as Airport360 Expo, reflecting its expanded vision to cover the full spectrum of airport innovation. Scheduled for April 15–16, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, Airport360 Expo will serve as a dynamic convergence point for terminal design, MRO, ground handling, sustainability, passenger experience, and airside logistics making it India's most comprehensive airport innovation platform.

Organised by Media Fusion, the event will build on the momentum of IPTS 2025, which brought together over 2,200 attendees, 62 exhibitors from 10 countries, and more than 50 industry leaders, including key voices from Digi Yatra, Dubai Airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport, MIAL, Malaysia Airport, Vietnam Airport and several other influential organisations. This edition promises deeper dialogues, broader solution showcases, and more actionable outcomes aligned with India’s rapidly evolving aviation goals.

“With the transformation of IPTS into Airport360 Expo, we are acknowledging a critical shift, from viewing airport terminals in isolation to understanding them as connected ecosystems where design, operations, technology, and passenger experience must work in tandem,” said Taher Patrawala, Managing Director, Media Fusion. “Airport360 will be the platform where aviation stakeholders co-create solutions that are not only future-proof but tailored to India's high-growth context.”

