"India has one of greatest wireless ecosystems," says Tillman Global Holdings president at USISPF Summit

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual India Leadership Summit on Monday in New Delhi, Tillman Global Holdings President Sachit Ahuja praised India's wireless ecosystem.

Ahuja also mentioned the 'strong' collaboration of the US-based holding company with the central government and various states government for infrastructure development of India's telecommunication.

"We have witnessed strong collaboration between states and the central government to channel capital into infrastructure development and overcome accessibility challenges. India now has one of the greatest wireless ecosystems, second only to China, and it is set to grow even further," Sachit Ahuja said.

Meanwhile, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) & Global Affairs, Qualcomm Incorporated, Alex Rogers emphasised on India's growing AI technology.

"In India, we now have 15,000 semiconductor design engineers. Indian engineers developing AI applications need platforms, and we are providing them with platforms for Edge-AI devices through our Edge AI Labs. We also have a dedicated group focused on the development of women engineers and entrepreneurs," Alex Rogers said.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum began in Delhi on Sunday with a meeting between the Board of Directors and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) aims to create a powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership.

"The USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 offers a vital platform to strengthen the dynamic strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. Key priorities will include enhancing supply chains, boosting semiconductor investment, advancing AI and next-gen technologies, bolstering defence ties, promoting clean energy, and expanding bilateral trade. Both democracies remain committed to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific," a statement read.

The summit brought together senior cabinet ministers, USISPF's board delegation, global business leaders, and key policymakers for high-level discussions on strengthening trade, defence, technology, education, energy, start-ups, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

