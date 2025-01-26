India, Indonesia mutual funds industry collaborate to share best practices, among others

New Delhi [India], January 26 : India and Indonesia's mutual funds industry have signed an MoU to enhance bilateral financial and economic best practices through cooperation.

A delegation of 12 top CEOs from Indonesia's mutual fund industry accompanied the Indonesian President on his state visit to India. The MoU was signed on Saturday evening in the presence of India's G20 Sherpa and Former CEO of Niti Ayog, Amitabh Kant.

As per the scope of the MoU, this partnership is set to strengthen the mutual fund sectors in both countries, enrich industry standards, and promote investor education and financial literacy, paving the way for a more dynamic, transparent, and globally integrated mutual fund ecosystem.

The MoU will create a platform for India and Indonesia to exchange best practices, insights, and strategies aimed at boosting the mutual fund industries.

The partnership will cover understanding and need of a broad spectrum of areas, including requirements for regulatory reforms, governance standards, essential investor protection steps, data analytics, research, product innovation, and risk management ensuring that both countries benefit from each other's expertise and experiences.

As part of this historic event, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) hosted a round table for the visiting delegation of Asosiasi Manajer Investasi Indonesia (AMII), highlighting key aspects of the Indian economy's growth story, opportunities in the mutual fund sector, and the pivotal role of technology in driving the capital markets.

The round table also explored emerging opportunities at GIFT City and emphasized India's leadership in financial innovation and governance.

On the occasion, Navneet Munot, Chairman, AMFI commented, "India's collaboration with Indonesia aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047..., and Indonesia's goal of achieving a developed economy by 2045, marking 100 years of their independence. This partnership resonates with India's commitment to the leadership of the Global South, fostering economic collaboration and mutual growth."

"A strong capital market and a thriving asset management industry, as exemplified by the success of India's mutual fund sector, will play a crucial role in achieving these milestones. This collaboration will lay the foundation for a sustainable and globally competitive mutual fund industry in both countries," Munot added.

"India's mutual fund industry has done very well over the last several years under the active guidance of our market regulator. And with the support of everyone we have grown tremendously. Of course we have a long way to go, but we also think there is a possibility for us and there is an opportunity for us to go and share our learnings, share our best practices with some of the other countries. We are starting this with Indonesia. This capital connect will go a long way in establishing India's leadership on many fronts. And this is one of the initiatives by the Association of Mutual Funds in India to share our best practices. Indonesia's industry is relatively smaller than us. They are, I would say, a few years behind in terms of growth of mutual fund. We can share our best practises and over a period of time we can also create a gateway for Indonesian investors to invest in India," Munot further told ANI.

Here is a snapshot of India's mutual funds industry:

This MoU will facilitate knowledge exchange between the two countries through the industry bodies.

The AMII delegation, which includes senior officials such as the Commissioner of the Indonesian Stock Exchange, the Chairman of AMII, and top leaders from Indonesia's asset management sector, engaged in discussions that promise to be instrumental in shaping the future of mutual funds in both countries.

Hanif Mantiq, Chairman of AMII, emphasized, "This is a pivotal moment in the global mutual fund landscape. By learning from each other's regulatory frameworks and governance structures, we will be able to offer our investors greater security and innovation in the years to come. The collaboration with AMFI will serve as a model for strengthening the bond between the financial sectors of emerging markets."

The initiatives under this collaboration will include workshops, research, and capacity-building activities designed to educate and empower investors in both India and Indonesia, promoting responsible investment practices.

