India is going to be engineer of world for next decade: CEO, Argentine Oil & Gas Company

New Delhi [India], January 20 : India is going to be the engineer of the world for the next decade due to its rapid growth and large population, stated Horacio Marin, Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Argentine Oil and Gas Company YPF.

In a conversation with the ANI, Marin highlighted the huge potential of the country, adding that India needs a lot of gas in LNG. We can be a supplier of LNG to India.

He said, "The purpose of our visit is to sign an MoU in India. The main purpose of all that cooperation between both countries is that YPF and Argentina want to sell LNG and also you are interested in lithium. So we can make a good deal between both countries... India is going to be the engineer of the world for the next decade because it has excellent growth and it is a big country in population. India needs a lot of gas in LNG. We can be a supplier of LNG to India."

Expressing his optimism, the ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, said both the countries last year celebrated the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relations and the friendship between the two countries is based on common values.

He added, "Last year in 2024, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relations. Our friendship is based on common values, a friendship of many years and a mutually beneficial situation for the two countries. Argentina and India have a complementary economic situation. Although we are very far away and we belong to different cultures, we are developing a very strong trade relationship."

In addition to LNG, the collaboration between the two nations also extends to lithium, a critical resource for India's rapidly expanding electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

In January last year, India signed an agreement for a lithium exploration and mining project in Argentina.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor