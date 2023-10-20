India Joins Usa, China And Japan To Stage Formula E Races In 2024

Formula E GEN3 car, Season 9

London (UK), Friday, October 20: Formula E yesterday announced races in India and China next year, the milestone tenth season of the world’s first electric motorsport, making it the only motorsport to stage events during 2024 across China, India and the USA.

Hyderabad and Shanghai were confirmed as host cities in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting yesterday.

Formula E will race for the first time in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header of races on Saturday, 25 May and Sunday, 26 May 2024. The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing on 13 September 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019.

Hyderabad will host Formula E again on Saturday, 10 February 2024 with support from the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao and following the 31,000-capacity sold-out debut race in February this year. The event delivered an uplift of almost USD 84m to the Hyderabad economy**.

Formula E already made history with the Season 10 calendar when Tokyo was confirmed to host a race on Saturday, 30 March, the first time a motorsport world championship race will be held on the streets in the heart of the iconic Japanese capital.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said:

“Without doubt our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world. We are taking Formula E to Shanghai for the first time and are honoured to return to India thanks to the support of the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao. The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E’s DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

“Formula E will lead global motorsport next season as the only world championship to race in the three biggest markets of China, India and the USA. Together with our debut on the streets of Tokyo and races in other major global markets like Brazil, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UK, we have built a calendar that has the potential to engage billions of people in the exciting, entertaining, electric future of motorsport.”

Marek Nawarecki, Director FIA Circuit Sport Department, said:

“The 2023/24 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season promises to play host to some fascinating action, with a range of circuits that will truly showcase the qualities of the GEN3 car. In addition to the return of Hyderabad, Formula E will be heading back to China whilst also organising a brand new race in Tokyo. The growing presence of the championship in Asia is a very positive development that will benefit fans and manufacturers alike.”

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Season 10 Calendar

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins in Mexico City on Saturday, 13 January 2024. There are 16 rounds scheduled in 11 cities before the season climaxes in London on the weekend of Saturday, 20 July and Sunday, 21 July.

Note: Nielsen Sports Analysis reported the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix delivered USD 83.7m positive impact on the Hyderabad economy.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor