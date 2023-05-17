India jumps 4 spots globally for median mobile speeds: Ookla

New Delhi [India], May 17 : In April, India jumped four spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, moving up from 64th position in March to 60th position in April. Overall, India has shown improvement in its global ranking for median fixed broadband speeds, moving from the 84th spot in March to the 83rd spot in April, according to a report from Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

Ookla also recorded progress with a 36.35 Mbps median mobile download speed in April, which is better than the 33.30 Mbps speed in March. The overall fixed median download speed in India saw a slight increase from 50.71 Mbps in March to 51.12 Mbps in April.

According to the April Speedtest Global Index, Senegal registered the highest increase in rank and gained 16 spots globally, with Qatar ranked No.1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Bahrain registered the highest increase in rank, jumping by 14 spots globally, with Singapore sustaining its rank No.1 this month as well in overall global fixed median speeds.

According to a statement, Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds around the world on a monthly basis. The data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

Ookla provides solutions for both crowdsourced and controlled network testing, along with comprehensive global insights on network conditions, quality of experience and quality of service, and consumer experience.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis, a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, and cybersecurity. Ookla's headquarters is located in Seattle, WA, USA with additional offices around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor