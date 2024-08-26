India Kids Fashion Week Season 11 Dazzles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) celebrated its 11th season with a spectacular return to Hyderabad on Sunday, July 28th, 2024. The event showcased the talents of over 400 delightful children and the creative brilliance of acclaimed designer – Momatos and Haneesha Couture by Fabhrika.

For designers, IKFW provides an exceptional platform with grand showcases, extensive media coverage, and valuable networking opportunities. Brands can tailor their fashion shows, connect with buyers, and expand their global presence. The event also includes runway experiences, grooming workshops, and participation certificates, enhancing its appeal. High-profile celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Kartik Aryan have also graced the ramp during IKFW's grand finales.

IKFW's vision is to establish India Kids Fashion Week as a global platform, bringing together sponsors, brands, designers, media, and families with impressive scale, reach, and style. Whether you're a designer or a fashion enthusiast, IKFW guarantees an unforgettable experience. The event at the Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre underscored IKFW’s ongoing dedication to celebrating children’s fashion and style. https://ikfw.in/

Momatos: In a world filled with love and dreams, Momatos was born—a Brand for Love. We started with a deep love for children, a passion for style, and a vision to bring magic to every child’s wardrobe. Momatos is a premium kids’ occasion and ethnic wear brand, dressing kids aged 0 to 14 in stylish attire and turning ordinary moments into cherished memories.

The brand aims at a unique shopping experience, widest variety and thus being a One Stop Fashion Solution for Kids.

Momatos is on a mission to dress children in the language of love, fashion, and elegance. Beyond clothing, Momatos symbolizes the love between parents and children, the love for traditions, and the love for life itself.

Haneesha Couture by Fabrikha: Haneesha couture brand started in 2018 and is based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. It's a journey to provide fashion in a modern environment that has sealed its signature on kid's gowns, men's ethnic and Indo western, as well as silhouette and lehenga for a special occasion like weddings, birthdays and Sangeeth. The brand keeps evolving with the changing tides of fashion and keeping the preferences of the modern that we come across in our day-to-day lives.

In addition to showcasing the originality and charm of emerging talent, IKFW’s 11th season in Hyderabad reaffirmed its dedication to influencing children's wear trends. Families, designers, and sponsors came together for a colorful exhibition of creativity and flair at the event. The thrill and happiness that IKFW S11 evoked when it came to an end made a lasting memory and paved the way for even more spectacular and life-changing events in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor