India Kids Fashion Week Season 12: Where Style Meets Imagination Across 11 Cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: The India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) Season 12 once again set new benchmarks in the world of children's fashion, with an extraordinary showcase that spanned 11 cities across India. From Mumbai to Delhi, Bengaluru to Kolkata, this edition of IKFW became a nationwide celebration of creativity, confidence, and couture where young stars ruled the ramp with flair and joy.

For over a decade, IKFW has been a pioneer in transforming the landscape of kids' fashion, offering a professional platform for children to express themselves through style. Season 12 continued that legacy with a blend of glamour, artistry, and heartwarming performances that lit up every runway it touched.

A Journey Across 11 Fashion Capitals

This season, IKFW brought its signature magic to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Nagpur, drawing enthusiastic participation from families, designers, and fashion enthusiasts alike. Each city show reflected a perfect balance of regional flair and global fashion sensibilities.

The event featured over 100 designers and brands from across India, presenting an array of kidswear collections from luxury couture and ethnic ensembles to fun, everyday fashion. Over 3,000 young models took to the stage, dazzling audiences with their energy, confidence, and infectious smiles.

More Than a Ramp — A Movement

IKFW has always been more than just a fashion event. It's a celebration of self-expression, creativity, and confidence-building among children. The grooming and runway workshops conducted before each show helped participants discover their potential while enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

A Platform that Grows with Every Season

With every edition, India Kids Fashion Week continues to evolve spotlighting young talent, promoting sustainable fashion, and encouraging creativity in the next generation. Season 12 reaffirmed IKFW's mission to redefine kidswear, proving that fashion is not just about clothes it's about confidence, imagination, and dreams taking shape on the runway

