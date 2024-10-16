India Mourns the Loss of Hanshi Percy Bahmani Pioneer of Gojuryu Karate and Technical Director of Kudo

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hanshi Percy Bahmani, a senior Karate teacher and a true pioneer of Gojuryu Karate in India. He lost his battle with a serious heart attack on October 2, 2024, at the age of 71.

Hanshi Percy dedicated his life to martial arts, beginning his journey in Gojuryu Karate in 1972. He was one of the few individuals globally to be awarded the prestigious 8th degree Hanshi red belt from Japan, recognizing his exceptional skill and commitment to the discipline. Additionally, he held a 5th degree black belt in Kudo, serving as the Technical Director of Kudo India from 2011 to 2024.

Known affectionately as "Percy the Parsi Powerlifter," Hanshi Percy was not only a martial arts expert but also an avid powerlifter, gaining recognition on social media for his achievements. He remained an undefeated champion in the Zoroastrian Arm Wrestling Championship for several years, showcasing his strength and competitive spirit.

Hanshi Percy is survived by his beloved wife, Zarine, son Dilavar, and daughter Natasha, as well as thousands of martial arts students who will continue to promote his legacy and teachings.

His contributions to the martial arts community in India have left an indelible mark, and he will be remembered for his passion, dedication, and the profound impact he had on the lives of many.

