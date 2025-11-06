India-New Zealand partnership gains momentum as Piyush Goyal leads trade delegation

New Delhi [India], November 6 : India and New Zealand are taking decisive steps toward strengthening economic cooperation, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal leading a high-level business delegation to New Zealand. The visit coincides with the fourth round of India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, being held in Auckland from November 3 to 7, 2025.

Goyal said on social media "X" that it was a pleasure to address the India-New Zealand CEOs Roundtable alongside his counterpart, Todd McClay, in Rotorua. "I spoke about India's rapidly evolving economic landscape and highlighted how greater collaboration in technology, agriculture, education, clean energy and sustainability can unlock new avenues of growth," he noted, urging New Zealand businesses to engage more deeply with India.

During his visit, Goyal met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, reaffirming India's commitment to expanding trade, investment and innovation linkages. Luxon described India as "a country of huge importance to New Zealand's prosperity, security and society," expressing optimism about the progress toward a free trade agreement.

Goyal was also welcomed with a traditional Maori ceremony in Te Puia following his meeting with Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, which he described as "a gesture of peace, harmony and mutual growth." He presented an idol of Kamdhenu, the sacred cow, as a symbol of prosperity and friendship.

Earlier, at the India-New Zealand Business Forum in Auckland, organised by the Auckland Business Chamber, Goyal joined Trade Minister McClay for a fireside chat moderated by CEO Simon Bridges. Goyal referred to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon as "a catalyst for renewed bilateral cooperation," and emphasized expanding partnerships in maritime, forestry, sports, education, technology, and tourism.

Underscoring India's growing confidence on the global stage, Goyal said this visit represents the largest-ever Indian business delegation to New Zealand, reflecting the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted that the FTA talks are moving forward with "mutual respect and a shared commitment to balanced outcomes," noting that New Zealand could gain from India's vast market while India could benefit from New Zealand's technological strengths.

At a community event in Auckland, Goyal thanked Luxon for joining the celebration of India-New Zealand ties. Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said their Janmabhumi connects them to their roots while their Karambhumi gives them the opportunity to contribute. He added that both countries are creating more "Successful Kiwi-Bharat Stories," rooted in shared values and aspirations.

Prime Minister Luxon acknowledged the vital role of the Indian community, calling them "bridges" that connect the two nations.

Goyal also participated in 'Tea with Indian Business Delegation', where discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, forestry, technology, and innovation. Commending Indian entrepreneurs for their resilience and creativity, Goyal said their spirit would continue to strengthen ties between the two economies.

