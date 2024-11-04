New Delhi [India], November 4 : India is on its way to achieving the target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 said Summit Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi at the International Solar Alliance (ISA), being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Monday.

Joshi, said, "Last month, India reached an impressive 90 gigawatts of installed solar capacity, moving steadily forward towards its broader goal of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. India is also setting up its size on New Horizon, with a target to produce 5 million metric tons of the green hydrogen by 2030"

He added, "We have approved 50 solar parks with a total capacity of nearly 37.5 gigawatts and identified potential offshore wind energy sites to reach our 30 gigawatts worldwide"

The International Solar Alliance "1000 Strategy" was a focal point of Joshi's address.

Joshi said India's solar rooftop initiatives is one of the best schemes to encourage renewable energy usage.

"India's one of the best schemes, globally, for the solar roof stock installation, we are empowering communities to generate their own renewable energy."

He said, "The ISA is guided towards 1000 strategy, which aims to mobilize 1000 billion dollars of investments in the solar energy solution by 2030 This is our strategy to deliver energy access to 1000 million people, installation of 1000 gigawatt solar energy capacity, mitigate the emission of 1000 metric ton carbon dioxide every year."

Joshi also emphasized the historic importance of solar energy in cultures worldwide.

He said, "As we look to the future, I serve all of us, governments, international organizations, private sectors and civil society to continue working hand in hand to accelerate the solar revolution."

India's commitment to renewable energy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sustainable growth, positioning the nation as a global leader in renewable energy innovation.

Joshi emphasised, "This cost-effectiveness is fuelling a global surge in this solar ambitions. It deals with immense pride that India is also simply advancing, advancing its renewable energy capabilities. India journey is one of the bold vision and the relentless progress under India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

"With these initiatives, India is not just contributing to a global energy transition, but is setting it a benchmark for sustainable growth," he added.

The ISA, a coalition of 120 member countries, has completed 21 out of 27 demonstration projects, reflecting its success in mobilizing resources and advancing solar energy projects worldwide, especially in developing countries.

