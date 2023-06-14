India Pavilion inaugurated at VivaTech in Paris, Indian startups ecosystem on display

Paris [France], June 14 : India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf inaugurated India Pavilion at Europe's biggest start-up and technology event Viva Technology which started here on Wednesday.

Notably, India was the 'Country of the Year' at Vivatech in 2022.

This year around 70 Indian startups are participating in the event under the leadership of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department (MEITY) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Inaugurating the India Pavilion here, Ambassador Ashraf highlighted the reason why India is important to Viva Tech.

"We are doing of course a revolution in the digital public infrastructure which has become which has really become a source of inspiration for the rest of the world for attaining Sustainable Development Goals. We have the world's third-largest ecosystem and the second-largest pool of artificial intelligence engineers and specialists. We have today 40 per cent of all R&D and engineering hubs of the world in India," said the envoy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the fifth edition of the VivaTech digital fair in year 2021 which generated a lot of buzz in Europe and India.

Jitendra Vijay, Chief Executive Officer, of MEITY Startup Hub said that India's focus on VivaTech is to showcase Indian startups' innovations in the domain of digital public goods and deep tech platforms upon which such solutions are created that are solving humanity's most pressing needs.

Vijay added that Startups are playing a critical role by building on the India Stack in various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, defence, education, cyber security, etc., that are driving inclusive, sustainable, and transformative journey of India.

Satya Narayan Meena, ACEO and Chief Financial Officer of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) said that they participated to showcase the story of GeM of enabling procurement through a public platform.

Meena said that e-marketplace GeM which is the National Public Procurement Portal and has revolutionised the ecosystem of public procurement in India with the use of technology, digitization of processes and the digital integration of all stakeholders during the last six years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor