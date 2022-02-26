India Pavilion symbolises country's innovative prowess: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with a parliamentary delegation visited the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 yesterday.

The delegation included Rajya Sabha members MV Shreyams Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, Dr MK Vishnu Prasad and Lok Sabha members, P Ravindranath, Shankar Lalwani, and Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil.

"India has made a mark in the world through its innovations," Birla said after taking a tour of the pavilion.

Talking about the structure of the Pavilion, he said that the India Pavilion depicts all the efforts made by India and the journey the country undertook in the last 75 years to achieve success, prosperity, and financial stability.

"Amidst so many countries, the India Pavilion is continuing to allure more and more visitors at the EXPO2020 and symbolizes the country's innovative prowess," Birla added.

During his visit to EXPO2020, he also toured the UAE and Saudi Arabia Pavilions. Various other senior government officials also accompanied Birla during his visit.

In a tweet message, he shared, "Showcasing heritage, literature, cinema & cuisine from across 36 states & UTs of India, it (India Pavilion) is a unique tapestry of our art and culture. It also speaks of our growth story & opens a business environment for young talents."

