India Post will soon join Open Network for Digital Commerce platform

New Delhi [India], May 10 : India Post will onboard itself on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform being developed by the Ministry of Commerce as a logistics service provider, said a Ministry of Communications release.

India has developed some of the finest digital public goods infrastructure which could change lives the world over, and next in line could be its Open Network for Digital Commerce which currently is in its nascent stage of adoption.

India has taken the path of building the public digital infrastructure for serving citizens and UPI, and Jan Dhan, Aadhar and CoWin are some of the examples.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is aimed at promoting open source networks for all to exchange goods and services on the internet, and most importantly it is independent of any specific platform.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction.

Currently, grocery and food items merchants are mostly part of it, but beauty, fashion, personal care products, and electronics, among others, are gradually joining in and going live on the platform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor