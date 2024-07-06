India Records 15% Surge in Electricity Generation for May Amid Scorching Heat Wave

New Delhi, July 6: India’s electricity production went up by a robust 15.06 per cent to 167.55 billion units in May this year compared to 145.61 billion in the same month last year, as demand surged amid the scorching heat wave, according to the monthly report of Central Electricity Authority.

Thermal power, generated mainly from coal-and gas-based plants, contributed 127.87 billion units which represented a 14.67 per cent increase over the same month last year. The demand for electricity peaked at a record high of 250GW on May 30 as an extended heat wave across North India kept electricity demand elevated in May and most of June. The peak power demand is projected to go up to 260GW in 2024-25.

With the monsoon gathering pace to cover the entire country ahead of schedule and temperatures coming down in the northern states, the peak demand is currently at around 200GW. Hydropower generation is expected to increase with the reservoirs getting replenished during the monsoon. In May, electricity generation from large hydro projects rose 9.92 per cent to 11.62 billion units.

Renewable energy projects, excluding hydro, generated 22.50 billion units, 18.34 per cent more than the year-ago period. The power ministry has directed domestic coal-based plants to blend 6 per cent imported coal till September in order to ensure that sufficient electricity is generated to meet demand.

With India clocking an economic growth of 8.2 per cent, the highest among the major economies, the demand for power has also shot up due to the increased economic activity. The Government is also considering taking a relook at the power demand projections in order to plan for creating more generation capacity in the next five years.

