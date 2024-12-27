India restricts import of low ash metallurgical coke

New Delhi [India], December 27 : India has decided to put restrictions on imports of certain low ash metallurgical coke, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Imports will only be permitted against an import authorisation issued by DGFT for the specified country for imports from January to June 2025.

Metallurgical coke with high ash content, that is ash content above 18 per cent is outside the scope of restriction.

"The country-wise quantitative restrictions shall be effective for a period of six months only and will cease automatically on 30.06.2025. Further, the central government reserves the right to review and make any changes in the said safeguard measures at any point of time, as deemed fit," the notification dated December 26 read.

The country-wise restrictions are 51,276 tonne for Australia, 78,646 tonne for China, 249,771 tonne for Colombia, 66,364 tonne for Indonesia, 209,980 tonne for Japan, 506,336 tonne for Poland, 1620 tonne for Qatar, 89,182 tonne for Russia, 46,478 tonne for Singapore, 81774 tonne for Switzerland, 76 tonne for the UK, and 45662 for others.

Most metallurgical coke is used in ferroy-alloy manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor