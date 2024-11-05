India set to harvest record Kharif crops, estimates agriculture ministry

New Delhi [India], November 5 : India is set to produce record Kharif crops this year, as per first advance estimates released by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday.

The total Kharif foodgrain production for 2024-25 is projected at 1,647.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) which is higher by 89.37 LMT as compared to previous year and 124.59 LMT higher than average kharif foodgrain production.

These estimates have been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from States.

The foodgrain production is expected to have witnessed record increase due to good production of rice, jowar and maize, the ministry said.

The total production of Kharif rice during 2024-25 is estimated to be 1199.34 LMT which is higher by 66.75 LMT than the previous year and 114.83 LMT higher than average kharif rice production.

The Kharif maize production is estimated at 245.41 LMT and Kharif coarse cereals is estimated to be 378.18 LMT.

Further, the total Kharif pulses production during 2024-25 is estimated to be 69.54 LMT.

The total Kharif oilseeds production is estimated to be 257.45 LMT which is higher by 15.83 LMT than the previous year total kharif oilseeds production.

The Kharif Groundnut production for 2024-25 is estimated at 103.60 LMT and Soybean production is estimated at 133.60 LMT.

"The Crop yields estimates are majorly based on trend/normal yield, coupled with other ground level inputs and expectations. This yield will undergo revision based on receipt of actual yield ascertained through conduct of Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) during the time of harvest, which in return would be reflected in the subsequent production estimates," the ministry said in a statement.

Above-normal monsoon rains helped farmers sow more crops this Kharif season and it bodes well for the overall agriculture sector, which is the mainstay source of livelihoods for millions of Indians.

Southwest monsoon rains in India hit four years high this season, experiencing about 108 per cent of the long period average at 934.8 mm, data made available by state-run weather bureau India Meteorological Department showed. A rainfall of 868.6 mm is the long period average in India.

The monsoon rains started in June on a weaker note, registering 89 per cent of the long period average that month. The withdrawal of monsoon commenced from west Rajasthan on September 23, with a delay of 6 days from its usual date of September 17.

India's Kharif crop sowing has been quite robust this season, with farmers planting crops about 1,110 lakh hectares.

India has three cropping seasons: Summer, Kharif, and Rabi. Kharif crops, sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains, are harvested in October-November. Rabi crops, sown in October-November, are harvested from January, depending on their maturity. Summer crops are produced between the Rabi and Kharif seasons.

