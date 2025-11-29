India sets remarkable GDP record for world: Political leaders react to 8.2 pc growth in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 29 As India’s economic momentum strengthened further in the September quarter, with official data revealing that the real GDP grew 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26, political leaders on Saturday said the milestone reflects a remarkable achievement and positions India as a leading performer in the global economy.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “India has set a remarkable GDP record for the world. This is an outstanding economic achievement for the country, which not only benefits India but also sends a strong positive signal globally. It reflects exceptionally strong economic performance.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed pride in the latest figures.

He added, “India has made a significant leap in GDP. This has been possible under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, under whose guidance substantial progress has been made across all sectors. From agricultural science to space technology, India is advancing at the same pace as the world. In 2014, India ranked 11th globally in terms of economy; today it is 4th, and soon it is expected to reach 3rd.”

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad termed the growth “historic.”

He said, “There were concerns over global trade and tariff issues, and most rating agencies had declared India’s economy stable. However, no one anticipated such strong numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major reform decisions and supportive policies have taken the economy to new heights. At this pace, challenges will turn into opportunities, and India is well on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.”

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav credited the government for the sustained growth.

He said, “Since 2014, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, development has continued across every sector, and the economy has only strengthened further. While many countries are struggling with economic slowdowns, India continues to grow. This reflects effective governance and visionary leadership.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the growth figures should reflect in people’s lives, asserting, “Global organisations and even many Opposition leaders have questioned the credibility of India’s data over the last 10 years. GDP growth must translate into visible public benefit. If unemployment has fallen, the government should present proof. If inflation has decreased or production increased, there should be concrete data. If farmers are receiving a fair MSP, the government should show evidence.”

Already the world’s fourth largest economy, the nation is charting a confident course towards becoming the third largest one by 2030 -- with GDP projected at $7.3 trillion, according to an official statement.

India’s economic ascent continues to capture global attention and the current growth phase reflects the strength of decisive policymaking, structural reforms, and India’s deepening global integration, the statement added.

As per the latest data, the real GDP of India, adjusted for inflation, is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 5.6 per cent during Q2 of FY 2024-25.

The GDP in Q1 of FY 2025-26 grew at 7.8 per cent against the growth rate of 6.5 per cent during Q1 of FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.7 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

Each sector of the economy is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the country. Primary sector experienced the year-on-year Real GVA growth rate of 3.1 per cent in Q2 FY 2025-26. Similarly, the Secondary (8.1 per cent) and Tertiary Sector (9.2 per cent) have boosted the Real GDP growth rate in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

