India shared its successful digital public infrastructure with 10 countries: Minister

New Delhi [India], July 26 : India has so far signed MoUs with 10 countries for cooperation in the field of sharing of digital public infrastructure, Minister of State for Electronic and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Those countries are Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, Tanzania, Kenya, Cuba, and Colombia.

Digital Public Infrastructures (DPI) has been developed across various domains, aimed at enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and inclusivity.

Aadhaar: Aadhaar is the world's largest digital identity programme that provides biometric and demographic-based unique digital identity; which can be authenticated anytime, from anywhere and also eliminates duplicate and fake identities. As on date, 138.04 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI): It is India's leading digital payment platform. In the month of June, 2024 alone more than 1,388 crore financial transactions were done through UPI. By making digital payment platform technology and device agnostic, UPI has contributed to financial inclusion up to the grassroot level. Payments through digital means in India are hitting fresh highs, as its citizens are increasingly adopting the emerging modes of transacting on the internet.

Among others, a key emphasis of the Indian government has been on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only; other countries, too, benefit from it.

DigiLocker: It is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally. It has facilitated more than 30 crore users and made available 675 crore issued documents. Several fintech companies, working in the banking and financial sector, are using DigiLocker for easy on boarding of users.

The government has also taken several measures to enhance the reach of Indian Digital Public Infrastructure at the national and international levels. Some of the key initiatives are India Stack Global and Global DPI Repository.

India Stack Global has been developed and rolled out with the aim to share the success of Indian DPIs with the global community and to facilitate replication in friendly countries.

Under Indian Presidency of G20 in 2023, Global DPI Repository (GDPIR) portal (https://www.dpi.global/) was designed, developed and rolled out by India.

