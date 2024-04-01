India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. Lauded with IND AA-/Stable Rating by India Ratings and Research: Solidifying Leadership in Affordable Housing Finance

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 1: India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd., a pioneer in the affordable housing finance market, has been awarded an IND AA-/Stable rating by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), affirming its financial resilience and leadership in enabling access to affordable housing. This rating reflects India Shelter's commitment to financial inclusivity and its impactful role in empowering the self-employed and low-income groups within Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

As a key player dedicated to narrowing the housing finance gap, India Shelter has been recognized for its operational excellence, strategic growth initiatives, and profound insight into the needs of its diverse clientele. The IND AA-/Stable rating by Ind-Ra, a leading rating agency, stands as a testament to India Shelter's robust growth trajectory and innovative approach towards fostering financial inclusion across the heartland of India.

Empowering Aspirations and Facilitating Homeownership

India Shelter's mission revolves around transforming the dream of homeownership into reality for underprivileged sections of society. By offering specialized financial solutions that cater to the distinctive needs of the self-employed and low-income groups, India Shelter underscores its dedication to affordable housing finance. The accolade from Ind-Ra celebrates India Shelter's prowess in navigating the intricacies of the affordable housing finance landscape and its clear vision for future expansion.

A torchbearer of Strategic Expansion and Technological Innovation

The Ind-Ra rating further recognizes India Shelter's strategic geographical expansion and adept use of technology in enhancing service delivery. With a significant footprint across various states and a considerable presence in key regions, India Shelter has achieved deep market penetration. The company's forward-thinking, technology-first approach has streamlined operations, fortified its credit appraisal system, and significantly propelled its scalable and sustainable business model.

Steering Ahead with Confidence

Augmented by the IND AA-/Stable rating, India Shelter is geared for sustained growth in the affordable housing finance domain. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to augment its reach and enrich its product array to adapt to the evolving demands of its customers. Focused on operational leverage and maintaining a healthy capital adequacy ratio, India Shelter is dedicated to realizing its pledge of providing "A shelter for all Indians".

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 215 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is being run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

