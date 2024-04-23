India showcasing innovative technologies at World Energy Congress

Rotterdam, April 23 India is showcasing its innovative technologies and power generation practices at the 26th World Energy Congress, being held in the Netherlands from April 22 to 25.

The India Pavilion at the Congress is reinforcing the country's commitment to environmental conservation on the global stage. Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas are participating in the India Pavilion, giving a collective testimony to the country's leadership in global energy transition.

The Pavilion was jointly inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of Power Pankaj Agarwal and Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Reenat Sandhu.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Srikant Nagulapalli and CMDs and other senior officials of participating organizations such as NTPC, POWERGRID, PFC, REC, NHPC, SECI, IREDA, ONGC, and World Energy Council India are attending the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor