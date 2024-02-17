India signs MoU with Colombia on sharing open-sourced digital public infrastructure

New Delhi [India], February 17 : India and Colombia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation. The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Information Technologies and Communications of Colombia.

India has developed some of the finest digital public goods infrastructure, which could change lives the world over. India has taken the path of building public digital infrastructure for serving citizens and UPI, and Jan Dhan, Aadhar, CoWin and ONDC are some of the examples.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar exchanged the MoU with Mauricio Lizcano, Minister of Information Technologies and Communications of Colombia.

The MoU intends to promote digital transformation (viz INDIA STACK) through capacity-building programs, the exchange of best practices, the exchange of public officials and experts, the development of pilot or demo solutions and the facilitation of private sector contacts to mutually benefit the digital ecosystems of both countries.

Both sides discussed the importance of Digital Public Infrastructures.

These infrastructures constitute a set of shared digital systems that are secure and interoperable. They can be built on open standards to deliver and provide equitable access to public and private services. India Stack Solutions are DPIs developed and implemented by India at population scale to provide access and delivery of public services.

India is keen on partnering with Colombia by building upon development partnership on digital transformation leading to a smooth adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure in Colombia.

