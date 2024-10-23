India Soul Fest 2024-Wellness and Vibes at Jio World Drive, Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: First Edition of "India Soul Fest "2024, Where Wellness Meets Vibes with Jaya Kishori, Terence Lewis, Smita Jayakar, Ashdin Doctor, Urmi Kothari and others at Jio World Drive, Mumbai from October 26th - 27th of October, 2024

Inaugural edition of "India Soul Fest" a sensational journey into wellness, music, and mindful living! Get ready, Mumbai, for an unforgettable weekend where soul meets celebration, setting the stage for a new era of holistic harmony_

It's time to mark your calendars Mumbai is about to experience a brand-new vibe! India Soul Fest is HERE, from October 26th and 27th at Jio World Drive, BKC. In a world that moves at lightning speed, take a breather and reconnect with YOU. The India Soul Fest is a sanctuary for like minded seekers, self-discovery and inner peace, designed for anyone who's hustling to find their balance. It's a space where mind, body, and soul align in perfect harmony through workshops, soulful music, and vibrant community vibes.

Brace yourself for Wisdom Wave sessions with legends like Jaya Kishori, Smita Jayakar, Terence Lewis, Ashdin Doctor, and Urmi Kothari (the powerhouse behind Kinetic Living). These aren't your typical talks these immersive sessions will have you reflecting, laughing, healing, and gaining insights to elevate your personal growth game.

Let Kabir Cafe serenade you with soulful verses of Kabir wrapped in modern melodies. Groove to Sufi rhythms and go on a folk-inspired cultural trip with Indian Folk tunes. When the night gets lit, DJ Mihir Chandan drops sick beats paired with live percussion, turning the fest into a dancefloor under the stars. Feel the energy rise as ancient traditions blend with contemporary vibes this music lineup will leave you vibing for days with the mesmerizing Western Ghats adding their magic to the lineup.

Swing by the Oracle Oasis for Tarot readings, Coffee insights, Angel messages, Pranic healing, and Crystal magic. It's a serene space to seek clarity, align with your higher self, or just have some mystical fun. Whether you're manifesting-love, career breakthroughs, or inner peace, you're bound to walk away feeling refreshed and ready to take on life.

The festival offers a flashback into your childhood memories at the Fun and Flashback zone and packed with storytelling sessions at Verse and Vibes, Kids can dive into art therapy and dance workshops that'll keep their creativity flowing. Whether they're painting their dreams or grooving to the music, it's a space where children explore, express, and have a blast while nurturing their little souls.

Explore the Transformation Zone, where stress melts away with wellness workshops led by the best in the biz Abundantly Anushka, Lavanya Rastogi,Tianna Khambatta,Aditi Chandanani. Learn life hacks on nutrition, mindfulness, and mental well-being, and discover the tools you need to thrive in this crazy, beautiful life. In the Zen Den Arena, recharge your chakras with sound therapy, breathwork, music therapy and Japanese healing therapy. Trust us, your inner calm is just a meditation session away.

Unleash your inner artist at the Creative Expression Studio, where painting, drumming, and crafting become paths to healing and walk away with art and memories to cherish. Unlock your dreams at the Manifestation Wall, unleash creativity on the Doodle Wall, and reflect on life's blessings at the Gratitude Wall three interactive spaces to inspire, express, and elevate your soul.

The Soulful Souk is a vibrant flea market filled with handmade treasures, sustainable fashion , holistic lifestyle items, and wellness treats. And when hunger kicks in, the Soulful Bites food arena has got you covered with healthy, soul-soothing meals to keep you fueled through this journey of self-discovery.

The heart of the India Soul Fest lies in creating a space where balance, joy, and self-reflection come together. Whether you're here to meditate, dance, heal, or just soak up the vibe, this festival promises something for everyone. It's not just about wellness it's about living fully, mindfully, and joyfully.

Kinjal Makwana, Joint MD OMCPL and the Curator of India Soul Fest shares _"India Soul Fest is a dream woven into reality a space where people can pause, reflect, and reconnect with their inner selves. Our goal is to create an experience that celebrates wellness, creativity, and conscious living, all while building a community that uplifts and inspires. It's about finding joy in balance, harmony in chaos, and growth in every moment. We can't wait to welcome everyone to this soulful journey"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor