India Taekwondo Announces Team for Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championship

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 30: India Taekwondo is proud to announce the official team for the Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championship. The event, which will see the participation of top junior athletes from around the world, is a crucial platform for the young talent of India to showcase their skills and represent the nation on an international stage.

The team was officially declared by India Taekwondo. The selection process was rigorous, considering the high standards set for international competitions. The team comprises 20 talented athletes (male and female), accompanied by an experienced coaching and support staff.

The team underwent an intensive at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab, organized by India Taekwondo collaborated with Chandigarh University Training Camp. This camp was aimed at enhancing the athletes’ fitness, technique, and mental preparation under the guidance of experienced coaches.

For the first time, India Taekwondo used rolling mats at Nashik

At the recent Champions of Champions tournament held in Nashik, the India Taekwondo used rolling mats for the first time. This gave historical significance to the event, which saw the participation of 1,200 athletes. The sports arena was arranged to host 10 matches simultaneously. India Taekwondo’s President Namdev Shirgaonkar stated that this innovation would prove beneficial for the development of the sport of Taekwondo.

Mr. Namdev Shirgaonkar, President of India Taekwondo, expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in the team's abilities, highlighting the importance of the training camp: “The training camp held at Chandigarh University, Mohali, was an essential part of our preparation for the Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championship. It provided our young athletes the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and build team spirit under the guidance of our expert coaches. I am confident that this team will perform exceptionally well and make the nation proud. Our focus has always been to nurture talent and provide our athletes with world-class facilities and training, and I wish them great success in the championship.”

India Taekwondo is committed to the development and promotion of Taekwondo in the country. With a strong focus on nurturing young talent, the association continues to provide platforms for athletes to excel and achieve their goals. The Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championship will be another milestone in the journey of Indian Taekwondo's growing international presence.

India Taekwondo Team for Chuncheon 2024

Male Athletes

Sr. No. Name Weight Category 1 Ujjwal U-45 2 Aman U-48 3 Ayush Shukla U-51 4 Harman Singh Gill U-55 5 Kshitij Tiwari U-59 6 Nihal Dewali U-63 7 Hardik Ahlawat U-68 8 Arman Insan U-73 9 Kunal Kumawat U-78 10 Manjeet Singh Rathod O-78

Female Athletes

Sr. No. Name Weight Category 1 Saksham Yadav U-42 2 Janani R U-44 3 Tulip Ojha U-46 4 Xena Raja U-49 5 Ramdingliani U-52 6 Aranaya Thakur U-55 7 Vaishnavi Chaudhary U-59 8 Peehu Kumari U-63 9 Prisha Shetty U-68 10 Manya O-68

Coaches and Support Staff:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1 Harjinder Singh Chief Coach 2 Santosh Basnet Coach 3 Ashok Kumar Coach 4 Sandhya Bharti Coach 5 Mokshada Coach 6 Malti Sharma Coach 7 Ramalingha Bharti Trainer

