India to become world's leading economy soon under PM Modi: Industry leaders

New Delhi, Oct 18 The policies adopted and introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote electric mobility in India are impressive, said Kartikey Hariyani, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Charge Zone.

Talking on the sidelines of NDTV World Summit here, Hariyani said that PM E-Drive was a scheme that was launched last year. It is a subsidy support program for the electric mobility industry for the domestic market.

"The way I see it is electric mobility is the highest priority for the prime minister and the government, and they have a mission-driven scheme for this as well," Charge Zone CEO said.

The Indian market has been on the cusp of growth for many years as it has always been growing at a higher single-digit growth, whether it is 6 per cent or 7 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate interaction at the summit, Ravneet Pahwa, VP of Global Engagement and CEO of South Asia at Deakin University, said India is a shining star and very soon the nation will be the third biggest economy in the world.

"I think Viksit Bharat is in the making, and I have no doubt that we will achieve it," said Pahwa.

He further said that what is important for India is to think about collaboration with the rest of the world to be able to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat.

Neil Thompson, director of the FutureTech Research Project, MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, Indian economy is developing, and it is exciting to hear that it has a low inflation and high growth rate, which is really a recipe that can bring a lot of people out of poverty and do a lot of good in the world.

Meanwhile, Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO, AlphaGeo, said that the native approach that India is taking to AI is very important in being differentiated from the Chinese approach or the American approach.

"In India, there's so much development that is open source, there is open data, there is transparency around how it's being developed and deployed and governed," Khanna said.

Additionally, there's a lot of hope about how India can be a world leader in not only AI model development, but deployment for public benefit as well, he added.

