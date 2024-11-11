India to witness transformative changes by 2030 as it becomes world's 3rd largest economy

New Delhi [India], November 11 : India's profound economic transformation in the last decade has been fuelled by a series of landmark reforms and innovative initiatives.

The country is set to experience a series of transformative changes across a range of sectors to make it the third-largest economy in the world by 2030.

Plans of various departments of the government show that the country has planned many transformative changes in various sectors from railways and aviation to road infrastructure, electric vehicles, and satellite programs. India is embracing modernization and innovation to achieve ambitious economic growth.

By 2030, Indian Railways will feature high-speed rail (HSR) corridors connecting major cities like Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Amritsar. Semi-high-speed trains like the make in India Vande Bharat trains, capable of speeds up to 200 km/h, will connect major tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

For a more reliable and sustainable mode of transport Indian Railways have targeted for 100 per cent electrification by 2030. About 97 per cent of the broad gauge railways are already electrified. Automated signalling and advanced passenger information systems are set to enhance efficiency and safety. The rail network is also expected to expand by 50 per cent.

India's aviation sector is gearing up for a major upgrade. By 2030, the country plans to have over 200 airports, up from 157 in 2024, improving regional connectivity and expanding international routes. The adoption of electric and hybrid aircraft will make the sector eco-friendlier, supported by advanced air traffic management systems to streamline operations.

Road infrastructure is an area where lots of work has been done over the last decade. The goal of over 100,000 kilometres of national highways by 2030 and the Bharatmala project is expected to enhance connectivity for a higher economic growth.

The government also plans to achieve 100 per cent electrification in Public transportation by introducing metro trains and electric buses. This will also reduce road accidents by 50 per cent.

The Smart Cities Mission is expected to bring modern infrastructure and green building initiatives to over 100 cities by 2030, with advanced public transportation, energy-efficient infrastructure, and improved waste management systems.

The government aims to make cities more walkable and cycle-friendly to promote a sustainable urban lifestyle.

Digital connectivity will get a boost by 2030 to support increased use of virtual and augmented reality in work, education, and leisure.

The government aims to strengthen the Digital India initiative through public digital infrastructure.

The Make in India initiatives and PLI schemes have boosted domestic manufacturing. India aims to become a manufacturing hub for the world by 2030.

In the space initiatives the country has ambitious goals, including the Gaganyaan mission, which will send India's first human spaceflight by 2025.

The number of satellite launches is expected to exceed 100 by 2030, and reusable launch vehicles are in development. Private sector involvement in space exploration will increase, contributing to advancements in communication, navigation, and weather forecasting.

As these changes unfold, India is set to become a more modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced nation, solidifying its place as one of the world's top economies.

