“India Was, Is, And Will Remain A Maritime Nation”: Naval Chief Inspires Future Leaders At IIM Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 1: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak organised the Induction and Orientation ceremony for the 16th batch of its Post Graduate Programme on 28th June 2025. The event was graced by Chief Guest Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Hon'ble Justice Jain, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, along with faculty members of the Institute. The incoming cohort includes 329 students from the PGP Batch 16 and 8 DPM-13 scholars.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, in his address to the students of IIM Rohtak, emphasised India's deep-rooted maritime identity, tracing its origins to the ancient Harappan port city of Lothal, over 6,000 years ago. Declaring that “India was, is, and will always remain a maritime nation,” he underscored the strategic significance of the seas in India's past, present, and future. With 95% of the nation's trade by volume traversing maritime routes and 99% of global internet data flowing through undersea cables, he stressed that India's journey toward becoming ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will be powered significantly by maritime strength. Highlighting the Indian Navy's critical role in protecting these lifelines, he cited recent operations that saved over 400 lives and secured cargo worth more than USD 5.3 billion amidst crises in West Asia. He also noted the Navy's role as a first responder during the 2025 Myanmar earthquake, reinforcing its position as a humanitarian force in the region. Transitioning to the second part of his address, Admiral Tripathi shared five key leadership lessons from his four-decade career: first, the importance of reading, writing, and reflecting as a means to develop clarity, judgment, and deeper understanding; second, the value of teamwork, stressing that collective success depends on mutual trust and collaboration; third, the essence of leadership, which he defined as empowering others, communicating effectively, taking risks, delegating wisely, and always thinking ahead; fourth, the necessity of sound decision-making, particularly under pressure—a skill critical in both naval command and business leadership; and fifth, the need for resilience, urging students to never give up, as adversity is inevitable but surmountable with self-belief and perseverance. In closing, Admiral Tripathi advised students to take their duties seriously while remaining humble and grounded, reminding them that humility, gratitude, and compassion are vital attributes of lasting leadership. Concluding with a powerful quote from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he urged students to “dream, dare, and deliver,” inspiring them to pursue excellence and contribute meaningfully to India's future. His address was received with great enthusiasm and appreciation from both students and faculty.

Justice Jain, Judge at the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, delivered an inspiring address that urged students to look beyond the boundaries of textbooks and rote learning. He shared his ‘4R' mantra: Read, Research, Reflect, and Revisit, encouraging students to go beyond superficial learning and truly engage with knowledge by revisiting concepts, participating in discussions, and applying their understanding in real-world contexts. Justice Jain reminded students that true resilience lies not in never falling, but in rising stronger each time.

Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, set the context by outlining the Institute's vision for management education rooted in purpose, discipline, and national service. He elaborated on IIM Rohtak's pedagogy of case-based teaching, the rural engagement programme, a strong industry interface, and a focus on yoga and holistic well-being. He emphasized the importance of self-discipline, critical thinking, and responsibility as non-negotiable traits of effective leadership. Drawing from his observations on human behaviour, he reflected on the need for consistency in conduct and urged students to continuously question, learn, and evolve in their leadership journey. He stated that the youth of the nation is most important for India's VIKSIT BHARAT mission.

Building on these reflections around leadership and responsibility, Lt. Gen. Balbir Singh Sandhu, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), brought a new perspective grounded in the realities of military service. He delivered an insightful address highlighting the enduring values that shape exemplary leaders. Emphasizing that qualities like courage, discipline, and perseverance are not merely desirable traits but foundational pillars of leadership, he shared how these principles guide action in the face of uncertainty.

Panel discussions on “Expected Competencies of Management Graduates in Today's Business Landscape” and “Leadership in the Age of AI” featured insights from seven distinguished leaders representing renowned companies across diverse sectors. As part of its continued efforts to promote intellectual engagement and policy-oriented research, the Institute organized an Essay Writing Competition 2025 for doctoral scholars across the nation on the theme “Contribution of the Indian Armed Forces: Pillars of National Security and Pride.” Four winners were announced for cash prizes ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000.

Continuing this theme of reflection, Professor Sharma also launched his latest book, Power of Movies, during the ceremony. The book, rooted in the idea that life—much like cinema—unfolds in episodes, invites readers to explore how films reflect the evolving dynamics of society. He encouraged students to observe how cinema goes beyond entertainment to mirror the complexities of the human condition. By engaging critically with films, students can begin to understand the deeper values, emotions, and contradictions that shape individual and collective experiences. Through this launch, Professor Sharma reinforced the importance of thoughtful observation and reflection in developing a more nuanced understanding of the world.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor