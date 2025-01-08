India will soon be reaching take-off stage in export sector: JS, Commerce and Industry Ministry

New Delhi [India], January 8 : India will soon be reaching the take-off stage in its export sector, Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the Bharat Battery Show, part of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Joint Secretary stated, "Electric vehicles (EVs) in the country especially for domestic consumption have already reached the take-off stage but I hope that with acquisitions like these and with the emergence of new players and the old players developing their capacities, India will soon be reaching the take-off stage in the export sector as well in the EV and clean mobility segment of the global mobility landscape."

Anand further emphasised that by incentivising local manufacturing and innovation, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme not only strengthens our capacity to produce high-quality batteries and electric vehicles but also instils a sense of optimism about India's potential to lead the global e-mobility landscape, reducing dependence on imports and boosting economic growth.

The government, under the PM E-drive scheme, has also allocated 2000 crores of Indian rupees for fast charging for system development and it will boost EV adoption in India, Anand added.

Joint Secretary further stated, "Batteries are the cornerstones of the e-mobility transition, enabling efficient, sustainable, and reliable transportation solutions. By 2030, India will require 300 GWH of advanced batteries for e-mobility. As we accelerate towards a greener future, developing and deploying cutting-edge energy storage technologies is imperative."

He stated that under the Bharat Mobility Global Exposition and the Bharat Battery Show which is a part of the Bharat Mobility Show, we are expecting more than 20 new product launches.

Debi Prasad Dash, President of IESA, shared additional details about the Bharat Battery Show and informed that IESA is also organising two pre-event knowledge conferences, the 4th India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit on January 15-16 and the India Battery Recycling and Reuse Summit on January 18.

He also mentioned two key knowledge sessions will be organised during the exhibition days at Bharat Mandapam- A startup connect program and India charging infra forum on January 21.

"The Battery Tech, Recycling, and Charging Infra Pavilions under the Bharat Battery Show umbrella will be a testament to India's advancements in these critical areas and our readiness to lead the global mobility revolution," Dash stated.

