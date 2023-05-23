Indian Achievers’ Forum in association with CSR Times held a webinar to discuss and analyse the crux of the G20 Presidency

New Delhi (India), May 23: The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On all significant international economic issues, it plays a significant role in forming and strengthening the global architecture and governance. For the period of December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India holds the G20’s Presidency. The Prime Minister has stated that every Indian should be proud of their country for holding the G20 presidency during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The G20 meetings have already started in India, and we are working to set up 200 of them in 32 different industries at various places all over the country. The attendees of G20 summit have exclaimed appreciation on the inclusivity aspect of India’s G20 Presidency.

On May 19, the Indian Achievers’ Forum hosted a webinar to discuss the key aspects of the G20 presidency. Participants came from a wide range of businesses and domains. Few of the attendees were award winners as well. This online gathering emphasized on important areas like:

What benefits has the G20 presidency brought the Indian economy? How ought India to utilise its G20 presidency in order to become a superpower? What will India have accomplished as a nation at the conclusion of its G20 Presidency?

President of the Indian Achievers’ Forum, Mr. Harish Chandra, gave the webinar’s introductory comments. He gave a briefing on the significance and potential outcomes of the G20 Presidency. Dr Sudipta Narayan Roy, Chairman, National Ayush Task Force & Managing Committee Member, ASSOCHAM said “India being the largest market and open economy, can give a quite big leverage to the International market”

In its effort to honour those who have made outstanding contributions to nation-building, the Indian Achievers’ Forum has recognised few achievers who have brought laurels in their respective field. These people, who represent a variety of industries and fields, have demonstrated the importance of actively contributing to the development of the nation. Few recipients of the Indian Achievers’ Award include:

Naman Kher, Head of Digital Transformation | Business Unit Head & Director, DISYS

Ashwin Kavasseri Venkitaraman

Ananya Birla, Founder, Chairperson and Director, Svatantra Microfinance Private Limited

Abhishek Jamuar, Founder, Obeya Underpinnings LLP

Sagar J. Nishar, Business Head, Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog)

Sivakumar Deivacikamani, Vice President, Cognizant

Srinivas Venkata, Staff Data Engineer, Teradata Inc

Ankita Rai, Managing Partner, Quardonbleu Solutions LLP

Ameya Shastri Pothukuchi, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft

Brindarica Bose, Artist

Shalini Dinesh, Product Manager, Walmart

Sharat Endapally, Head of Engineering, Totus Medicines Inc

Sandeep Dinodiya, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Emiza

Sunayana Subbiah, Founder / Chief Architect, DIUS Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Subbiah Sivasubramaniam, Founder / Chief Architect, DIUS Design Consultants Pvt Ltd

Kundan Singh, Joint Director General , Military Engineer Services

Sumedh Vilas Datar, Senior Software Engineer – Machine Learning

Veena Upadhyay, Founder Secretary & Chief Executive, Srijani Foundation

Ajay Reddy Yeruva, Senior Software Engineer, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers America Inc

Preet Kukreja, Director of Population Health Initiatives, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

Aparna Raman, Entrepreneur, Investor, Legal Policy Advisor & Writer

Piyush Tripathi, Software Engineer (Tech Lead), Square Inc.

Vijayasarathi Balasubramanian, Sr. Data Scientist

Vivek Basavegowda Ramu, International Performance Testing Expert, AAITP

Amal Babu, Data Engineering Delivery Lead, Senior Manager, Majid Al Futtaim

Ninad Thakre, Director Marketing, Fortune4 Technologies

Debashish Roy, Senior Director, Accenture

Maulik Yagnik, Head TSG N&S and DMTS Sr Member, Wipro Ltd.

The session came to a successful conclusion with the pledge to cooperate for India. The “G20” will serve as the basis for the theme of the next ground events organised by the Indian Achievers’ Forum.

Webinar Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjAAm8cSn2w

