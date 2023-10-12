Indian API Pharma Major Flawless Pharma Signs API Deal with European and African Company for USD 120 Mn

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Flawless Pharma Pvt. Ltd. has engaged with a major European contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) & a leading African firm in Africa for the export & supply of the active ingredient of the Anti-cancer and Anti-viral drugs with a technology transfer agreement. The combined value of the agreement will contribute a significant revenue for Flawless Pharma's Annual Business Revenues.

Flawless Pharma's product basket focuses on APIs & advanced intermediates in multiple therapy area with deep technical and scientific knowledge established over the last five years, such as Analgesic, antipyretic and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health, to meet both local and international demand. Flawless Pharma is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, with an extensive pan-African presence, while operating in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more than 10 years, Flawless Pharma has been offering API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing & Marketing services, from process development to commercial manufacturing in full regulatory compliance, to ensure a robust and secure supply chain of Pharmaceutical APIs.

Announcing the Collaboration & Technology Transfer Agreement Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Flawless Pharma Pvt. Limited said "We are pleased to announce the partnership with the two of the top European & African Pharma Company to supply of the active ingredient of the Anti-cancer and Anti-viral drugs with a technology transfer agreement. The combined value of the deal will be to the tune of US $ 120 Mn. Our new collaboration with the European & African market demonstrates Flawless Pharma's deep commitment to making equitable and affordable access to Anti-cancer and anti-viral drugs through the collaborative technology transfer agreement a reality for people living with multi prolonged diseases in low- and middle-income countries which will transform communities and make life better for people throughout the continent. Flawless Pharma is committed to empowering the fight for health and well-being as a fundamental human right through our partnerships & collaborations. Flawless Pharma will supply its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the Anti-cancer and Anti-viral drugs at a significantly reduced price to both the companies based out of Europe & Africa. Flawless will also provide technology transfer to enable the companies establishing the company as a trusted manufacturer of these lifesaving products in Africa."

Flawless Pharma Pvt. Limited, headquartered at Mumbai in India is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical company focusing on the development, manufacturing, and sale of high quality and affordable process R&D and API manufacturing service providers for the worldwide pharmaceutical industry since 2010. Flawless Pharma Private Limited has uniquely integrated development, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities & has offices in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong. Flawless Pharma Private Limited offers a wide portfolio of services ranging from API's for the generic industry to custom synthesis for early phase pharmaceutical research and branded products. Flawless Pharma Pvt. Limited is a customer-focused backwards-integrated world-class developer, manufacturer & trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It is the independent company of choice in collaboration with leading producers of advanced API solutions with state of manufacturing facilities with stringent operating procedures and compliance to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and applicable regulatory requirements and reliable supply to gain sustainable competitive advantage. Flawless Pharma Pvt. Limited has a wide basket of portfolio includes over 300 APIs across multiple therapeutic segments with marketing presence in over 50 countries in Middle East, European and African countries.

