Indian Awaz Foundation's TIA Awards Honors India's Best and Brightest

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14: The 6th Edition of the TIA Awards, organized by the Indian Awaz Foundation, was held on August 6th (Tuesday) at Hotel Palacio, Guwahati. This prestigious event, supported by ONGC, the BTR SEED Mission, and NEDFI as the banking partner, brought together a diverse and inspiring group of individuals from across the nation, including celebrated authors, innovative startup founders, and leading content creators.

Participants from various parts of India, such as authors from Bangalore and Kolkata and startup founders from Nagaland and other regions of the Northeast, graced the event. The TIA Awards celebrated excellence across multiple categories, highlighting the remarkable contributions of individuals and brands in their respective fields.

Some of the notable awardees included:

* Rakhi Kapoor: Lifetime Achievement Award

* Dr Anshul Gupta: Best Non-Fiction Book Award

* Jayraj Hrishikesh: Best Debut Author Award

* Madify: Best Creator Management Agency in Northeast

* Look India Interiors: Awarded in the category of Interior Designing

* Fungki: Recognized as the Emerging Fashion Brand from Mizoram

* Purnima Devi Barman: Contribution towards Wildlife Biology, Conservation, and Protection of Wildlife

* Suaid Masfur Laskar: Outstanding Contribution as a Consultant for International Education

* Ramen Dutta: Promoting Sports in Assam

* Ranjita Angom: Recognition for Exceptional Dedication as a Railway Protection Force Officer, Showcasing Remarkable Courage and Compassion

* Bhrigu Borthakur: Social Changemaker

* Anniruddha Talukdar: Recognition for Exceptional Dedication as a Railway Protection Force Officer, Showcasing Remarkable Courage and Compassion

* SMARTBTR Private Limited: Best Emerging Software Development Company

* Pixxel Monk Production: Best Event Management Business of the Year 2024

* Willing-Way Wellness Society: Outstanding Rehabilitation Center of the Year 2024 - Northeast Gypsy Naari: Emerging Fashion Label of the Year 2024

* ASTC City Cabs: Community Impact Award for Transportation Services

* Saibal Sengupta: Promoting Sports in the Region of Barak Valley

* Salma Nasrin: Best Food Content Creator of the Year

* Junumani Ahmed: Balanced Life Role Model Award - For Successfully Balancing a Full-Time Career with a Disciplined Approach to Health and Wellness

* Krishangi Saikia: Best Lifestyle Content Creator of Northeast

Md. Nazim Ahmed, Founder of the Indian Awaz Foundation, expressed his heartfelt gratitude and pride in hosting such a distinguished and diverse audience. "It is an honor and privilege to have such a varied and dynamic group of individuals from all across the nation. At the Indian Awaz Foundation, recognizing people who inspire us to build a better nation and make the world a better place to live is at the core of our mission," he remarked.

In addition, Ahmed announced an upcoming initiative that reflects the Foundation's ongoing commitment to social progress: "We are thrilled to announce the first Northeast NGO Conclave, which will aim to promote social work in the region. As always, we strive to be the voice of every section of society."

Since 2016, the Indian Awaz Foundation has been dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals for their hard work and contributions. This year's event was further elevated by the presence of several distinguished guests of honor, including Pranay Bordoloi, Consulting Editor of NKTV; Rakesh Sharma, Assistant Security Commissioner at RPF, Guwahati, NF Railway; and Rakesh Banik, widely known as Rakesh Para-cyclist, the First Para-Cyclist of Northeast India. Several other dignitaries were also present as invited guests, including Shahnawaz Aamir, Founder and Editor of Guwahati Times Media.

Notably, his Excellency Gulab Chand Kataria, the former Governor of Assam and current Governor of Punjab, was invited as the Chief Guest. However, he was unable to attend due to his recent transfer to Punjab. Other esteemed guests, such as Minister of PHE, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship & Tourism Departments, Jayanta Mallahbaruah; Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management, Jogen Mohan; Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Wilson Hasda; MLA of Karimganj, Kamalakhya Dev Purkyastha; Vice Chairperson of the Assam State Youth Commission, Dr Ankita Dutta; and esteemed entrepreneur and chief organizer of the major festivals Rongali and Northeast Festivals in Delhi, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were also unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

The TIA Awards continue to serve as a beacon of recognition for those who excel in their fields and contribute meaningfully to society. The Indian Awaz Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to honoring the hard work and dedication of individuals and organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities.

