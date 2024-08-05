Indian Born NRIs Launch NRI Studio Podcast: A Deep Dive into Comics, Animation, and Pop Culture

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: In a thrilling development for comic and animation fans worldwide, a group of passionate Indian born NRIs have launched the NRI Studio Podcast. This dynamic channel is dedicated to exploring the rich history and vibrant world of comics, animations, and pop culture, from the oldest classics to the newest releases in India and across the globe.

NRI Studio Podcast was conceived as a labor of love by its founders, who were inspired by the diverse and ever-growing community of comic enthusiasts around the globe. Recognizing the need for a platform that connects fans from all corners of India, the founders envisioned the podcast as a medium to share ideas, anecdotes, and in-depth discussions about their shared passions.

Indrashish Guha, one of the co-founders of this podcast channel, said "Our goal is to celebrate the diversity and creativity in comics and animation, and to create a place where fans can connect, interact, and share their love for these art forms. The comic world has a huge fan base, with endless opportunities to share knowledge and experiences. For many of us, it's about reliving our childhood dreams and experiencing life through the stories and characters we love. With this podcast, we want to build a global community that appreciates the rich history and exciting future of comics and pop culture."

One of the highlights of NRI Studio Podcast is its impressive lineup of guests, featuring notable personalities who share a deep interest in comics and pop culture. Among the distinguished guests is Ram V, an award-winning author and creator of acclaimed comics and graphic novels such as Grafity's Wall, These savage shores, The many deaths of Laila Starr, and the Eisner-winning Blue in Green. Ram V's illustrious career includes a notable stint at Marvel, where he collaborated on Venom with co-writer Al Ewing and artist Bryan Hitch.

The podcast also boasts an extraordinary list of other eminent guests, including:

* Tadam Gyadu, an illustrator at Marvel

* Dilip Chaubey, a veteran comic illustrator renowned for pioneering the era of Indian Comic Superheroes in the 90s

* Ravi Raj Ahuja, comic book reader, collector, letterer, and publisher at comics_bullseyepress

* Nikhil Pran, CEO of Pran's Features

* Vivek Goel, CEO and Art Director of Holy Cow Entertainment, the largest independent comic book publishing house in India

* Alok Sharma, Comics Co-Founder at Indusverse

Through these engaging conversations and interviews, the podcast seeks to provide insights, spark nostalgia, and inspire new generations of comic enthusiasts. The NRI Studio Podcast aims to be a beacon for fans, drawing together listeners from India and across the globe who share a love and passion for comics, animations, and pop culture.

The YouTube channel is founded and co-run by:

- Vivek Rai, who also runs the channel Saffire Animation

- Milan Mohanty, working in a leading MNC in Canada

- Biswajit Roy, working in an MNC in the U.S., whose current collection includes signed works by Stan Lee himself

- Yash Thakur, a doctor by profession and an artist by passion

- Anshul Shrivastava, an MNC employee in Canada

- Prasanjeet Das, an engineer based in the U.S., who has a museum of custom handmade figures and runs a channel called Museum of Indian Comics Superheroes

- Amit Rawat, an MNC employee in the U.S

- Indrashish Guha, an MNC employee settled in Europe

These founders are avid comic fans who go to great lengths to source editions from various parts of the world to keep their love for imagination and pop culture alive. Comic enthusiasts and pop culture lovers are encouraged to like and subscribe to the NRI Studio Podcast channel on YouTube.

This podcast welcomes suggestions from fans for inviting legendary guests from the comic and pop culture world. The main idea behind this platform is to bring together comic lovers and create a community where fans can connect, interact, and share their passion for comics and pop culture. The platform invites comic and pop culture fans to subscribe and celebrate the creativity and diversity of these beloved art forms, sharing their passion with a wider audience.

NRI studios channel link: https://youtube.com/@nristudiospodcast?si=qwdcWEN1s5Xqf4TJ

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor