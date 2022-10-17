Indian Bridal Makeup designer and stylist Iman Zaidi receives yet another award

October 17: Iman Zaidi is a name anyone can recognize instantly when it comes to Indian Bridal Makeup. Her work of art is a wonderful display of finesse and beauty. She has worked her talent on more than 5000 brides across India and abroad.

Her journey began when she dropped her family’s goal of becoming a doctor. She chose makeup artistry and bridal styling instead. In an interview, Iman said, “When I started my career, there was only a handful of artists working in the Indian bridal industry. Back then, bridal makeup was all about packing on the face with heavy fair foundation and all sorts of bold colours on the eyes and lips. All brides would like clones or clowns, maybe.” “My career choice wasn’t appreciated by my family and was considered as a cheap profession.” “Initially, it was difficult for me to portray my work and vision of creating classy and Royal Indian brides. But thankfully, I gained a well-to-do high profile Hyderabadi client who confided in me and allowed me to do her makeup, hair and styling specially customized for her skin tone, facial features, hair texture and personality. She made such an exemplary bride for the audience, and everyone appreciated her bridal makeover. And that’s when my career began to boom.”

Iman has always been fascinated by the rich cultural history of India. She takes inspiration from the historical era of the Mughals, Rajputs and Nizami fashion to design the most appealing royal makeover for her clients. Her unique sense of visualising and styling brides for their big day has caught the attention of many maidens through social media. Every girl hides a princess within herself, and Iman has mastered the art of bringing out that royalty for the world to see. Her clients have much respect for her work as she empathizes with each bride to understand their dream look for their special day.

This enthusiastic makeup artist has received many accolades and awards for her talent.

She is now a reputable name representing the Indian wedding and beauty industry. She recently received an honorary title for her outstanding contribution towards Indian Bridal Makeup Artistry by the Times of India. She was felicitated by Actress Huma Qureshi and Director AneesBazmee.

She continues to excel and also educates about the Indian culture of fashion, makeup and bridal styling. Her students are young aspiring designers, artists and stylists who have nothing but admiration for Ms Zaidi.Website – www.imanzaidi.in

