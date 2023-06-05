Indian Cancer Society's UGAM celebrates 14 glorious years of childhood cancer survivorship

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: India's first non-profit organization, The Indian Cancer Society (ICS), founded in 1951, celebrated 14 glorious years of the Childhood Cancer Survivorship Program through UGAM on 'Cancer Survivors Day' observed on 4th June 2023. Founded in 2009, with the sole purpose of raising awareness about 'curable cancer', UGAM is a support group consisting of childhood cancer survivors who are committed to empowering cancer patients and survivors with the necessary support, hope, and motivation to power through.

This year marked UGAM's 14th anniversary and the event witnessed a footfall of 350+ guests gathered to celebrate the efforts of the members of UGAM, amongst which were cancer survivors from across India, esteemed oncologists from various hospitals, and ICS well-wishers. Members from the UGAM community started the event by gracing the stage with their unique performances, which reinforced their vision to destigmatize the disease. Joining this purposeful performance were young cancer survivors from around the country who participated with the intent of fueling this vision.

With the latest improvements in the Indian Cancer Society's survivorship program, the youngest community at UGAM proudly highlighted some new launches directed at improving communication and engagement for these survivors and their families. The event witnessed the launch of a community app which will enable its members to interact, share, and stay connected with the community.

Ranjit Singh Deol, Secretary, school education & sports graced the occasion as a Chief Guest. He has assured the required support towards creating awareness about cancer and ways to prevent the same through schools in Maharashtra.

"The treatment for childhood cancer can be an overwhelming experience for parents who are not exposed to the right kind of information about curability of childhood cancer. UGAM takes pride in supporting many families with the way forward and providing the young patients with emotional support and strength in these challenging times." said Dr. Purna A. Kurkure, Convenor, UGAM- Childhood Cancer Survivors Support Group, Indian Cancer Society.

The program continued with a round table discussion amongst UGAM members titled, 'Chai with UGAM', a unique series focusing on issues of survivors and an announcement of educational and other courses delivered by ICS as well as the release of their newsletter and select participants were awarded certificates and felicitated for their outstanding achievements.

"Dedicated to our mission to empower young survivors, UGAM's vision is to ensure that every childhood cancer survivor finds their way to celebrate life after winning their battle with cancer and lives a healthy life ahead. added Dr. Purna A. Kurkure,

"Early detection of cancer care can help improved treatment for many different types of cancer. Due to various factors involved one such as poor financial support, fear of social stigma or even lack of information people are not forthcoming in approaching for treatment at early stage. BPCL is supporting Integrated Cancer Care and Cure program in partnership with Indian Cancer Society" which encompasses "Preventive" as well as "Curative" dimensions of Cancer Care. The project comprises of Cancer Screening camps for Oral, Cervical and Breast Cancer in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra along with financial support for treatment of cancer in through 10 government/non-for-profit hospitals PAN India as well survivorship & rehabilitation programs for cancer survivors.", stated Ashish Parulekar from Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

This eventful Sunday ended with the announcement of the global 'Relay For Life' event an initiative by the American Cancer Society, which will be represented by ICS in India. In a bid to make a continual difference, the members of UGAM wrapped up the event by sharing their commitment to bring about a meaningful difference in the lives of these children who come from challenging socioeconomic backgrounds.

The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) was founded in 1951 by Dr D J Jussawala and Naval Tata as India's first non-profit organisation for managing cancer. The activities of the ICS cover the entire continuum of cancer care: From awareness, screening for early detection, financial help for diagnosis and treatment, support groups, and rehabilitation of cancer survivors, to research, registry, and education. In addition, ICS publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer, the first indexed oncology journal in India. In the last five years, ICS awareness campaigns have reached 100 million people. ICS has screened more than 400000 persons and supported patients for cancer diagnostics, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Launched on 7th June 2009, UGAM is a voluntary support group formed by Childhood Cancer Survivors from the After Completion of Therapy (ACT) clinic of Tata Memorial Hospital. Members from UGAM have sought inspiration from the global cancer survivors with whom they interacted during the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) meeting in October 2007. Every year, the first Sunday of June is formally celebrated as Cancer Survivors Day across the world.

