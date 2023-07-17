Indian Chemical Council aims at making India Resilient in Chemical Logistics Operations with Nicer Globe

New Delhi (India), July 17: The Indian Chemical Council seeks to strengthen the country’s chemical logistics operations through its sustainability programme Nicer Globe. The subject was covered at the logistics conference “NG- LOG NEXT – 2023” with the participation of international experts, business leaders, and government officials. The conference covered a wide range of matters on Safety in Logistics Transport operations, Guidelines on the Transportation of Dangerous Goods, Security Vulnerabilities, Challenges and Concerns during the Transportation of Chemicals, and other topics.

By generating strong revenue and by offering opportunities, the chemical industry is one of the primary sectors fostering the expansion of numerous businesses across industries. Since chemicals are utilised in almost all manufactured goods, dependence on the chemical industry is vital and substantial. Logistics, therefore, continue to be essential in the chemical industry. Due to the sensitive nature of the goods and raw materials, it deals with, this industry produces a significant number of logistical activities, which come with a number of unique challenges.

The Nicer Globe project of the chemical industry and the Indian Chemical Council is making a difference and fundamentally changing how chemical goods are transported. “NICER GLOBE is not a support system, but an enabler to build sustainable processes and practices within the chemical industry, which is critical for the nature of business and operations,” says Mr. Bimal Goculdas, ICC president and managing director of Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited. He further added that what is most significant that is building a culture of safe practices in the ecosystem, which is an immense contribution in the context of India.

With the support of various stakeholders, road accidents and injuries can be minimised in India. The Nicer Globe initiative creates a technology-based process for tracking the performance of the ecosystem, which includes carriers, drivers, and other stakeholders, and it offers insights and aids in setting benchmarks. Today, the NG platform keeps track of more than 200000 drivers and 960 transporters, in addition to monitoring more than 200000 trips annually. It also has a 24-hour call centre and an emergency response team established for transporting major chemical goods, which has assisted the industry in managing roadside emergencies.

At the logistics conference last year, an MOU was signed with Intel to adopt its technology within its eco-system. The collaboration is evolving within the system by getting more insights into driver behavior and performance. This year’s logistics event held in Mumbai has drawn greater participation from policy-makers, international experts and Key stakeholders.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor