Indian coal sector clocks record production, dispatch growth in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 4 Coal production reached an all-time high of 1,039.59 million tonnes (provisional) in 2024, marking a significant 7.28 per cent growth compared to the previous year’s total of 969.07 MT, the government said on Saturday.

Similarly, coal dispatches also reached a record high, with 1,012.72 MT (provisional) dispatched across the nation, surpassing the 950.39 MT recorded in 2023 by 6.56 per cent, revealed the government data.

"This consistent growth in both production and dispatch underscores the sector’s commitment to ensuring timely availability of coal for power generation and other industries, further bolstering national energy security," said the Ministry of Coal in a statement.

The ministry further stated that the focus on optimising coal production and infrastructure development aligns with the goal of reducing dependence on coal imports, strengthening the country’s self-sufficiency, and contributing to long-term sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, total coal production from India’s captive and commercial mines surged nearly 34.2 per cent to touch 131.05 million MT between April 1 and December 31, 2024, from 97.665 MT in the same period last year.

The month of December witnessed the highest-ever monthly coal production from captive and commercial mines, with 18.40 MT of coal produced during the month.

"This achievement surpasses all previous records, with a daily average production of 0.594 MT, marking a 30.75 per cent increase from the daily average of 0.445 MT in December 2023," according to the official statement.

The ministry successfully auctioned another 9 mines in November as part of the 10th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions. These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of around Rs 1,446 crore, likely to attract a capital investment of around Rs 2,115 crore, and create 19,063 employment opportunities.

The nine mines hold a combined geological reserve of approximately 3,998.73 million tonnes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor