Indian commercial real estate to witness steep growth in the coming decade

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (/NewsVoir): India's fast-growing economy has created significant demand in commercial real estate comprising office, retail and co-working spaces, among others. While the growing urbsation has already generated high demand in all these segments, the growth in the commercial real estate sector is equally driven by the expansion of domestic and international businesses.

As per the market reports, the country's commercial real estate sector is expected to reach a market size of $90 billion by 2030. It is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8 per cent. The favourable government policies such as Make in India, Smart Cities Mission and Digital India, etc., have contributed in achieving such commendable growth.

The government's concerted focus on ease of doing business is one of the prime reasons why more and more foreign investors have queued up to enter the Indian commercial real estate market.

Capitalising on the high returns, the investors have been diversifying their portfolio and the investment from foreign institutional investors have also increased significantly. As a result the country has witnessed the development of world-class commercial projects in the last couple of years.

Apart from the major cities, tier-II and III cities are also becoming the hubs of commercial real estate development. Buoyed by the high demand, new commercial projects are being developed in all these regions. Moreover, the expansion of IT and services sectors have fuelled demand for logistics spaces as well as modern warehouses. Even more and more compes are expanding their offices and co-working spaces are also contributing to the fast-track expansion of this sector.

The Indian commercial real estate market has remained resilient despite several headwinds. Registering robust growth the sector offers attractive opportunities for both domestic and international investors. Registering robust growth despite several headwinds, the commercial real estate segment is well-positioned to lead the growth from the front going forward. It is expected to provide high returns and commendable growth over the next decade.

Meanwhile, Bhut Group has been contributing immensely to fulfill the new age demand for commercial real estate. It has to its credit a series of landmark developments in Noida which include Cyberthum, Alphathum, City Center 150, Bhut Technopark, Cyber Park, city center GZB, Avenue 62 to name just a few among many others. Bhut Group is known for its diverse project portfolio that scores high on location, design, quality and world-class amenities. It has been on a continuous trajectory of evolution, displaying the highest standards of deliveries and return on investment all across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

For more information, please visit www.bhutgroup.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor