Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Inaugurates the Sports Injury Clinic at Fortis Hospital Mulund

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Ju,ly 1: Fortis Hospital Mulund proudly announced the launch of its state-of-the-art 'Sports Injury Clinic' on June 28, 2024 setting a new standard in advanced care for sports injuries and rehabilitation. The clinic was inaugurated by renowned Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, alongside Dr Sanesh Tuteja, Consultant Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Dr S. Narayani, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, & Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund. This department will offer specialized services focused on treating sports injuries for athletes and active individuals.

Fortis Hospital Mulund's Sports Injury Clinic is designed to meet the growing need for specialized sports injury care. With comprehensive orthopedic services, physiotherapy, advanced rehabilitation, and a multidisciplinary approach, the dept. aims to provide tailored care for athletes & active individuals. This essential offering ensures that patients receive expert attention, receiving 360-degree care. Sports Injury Clinic is dedicated to delivering optimal care for effective recovery and injury prevention.

Dr Sanesh Tuteja, Consultant-Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund, who helms the Sports Injury Clinic said, "Over the past few decades medical science has rapidly advanced, expanding the scope and complexity of treatable conditions. At the Sports Injury Clinic, we are committed to providing evidence-based, best practice approach to treat sports injuries, supported by the most advanced equipment & highly skilled specialists. With this department, our goal is to offer patients tailored solutions for all their sports-related injuries under one roof."

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who inaugurated the Sports Injury Clinic, said, "As athletes striving for peak performance, we push our bodies to the limit every day. While injuries remain an inevitable part of our on-field lives, having access to expert care & advanced treatments can make all the difference in our performance and recovery, as we get back on the field. The need for a specialized Sports Injury Clinic cannot be overstated, especially for athletes."

At the inauguration, Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, "At Fortis Hospital Mulund, every day we strive to meet the evolving needs of our patients. With the increasing interest in sports and active lifestyles, the introduction of the Sports Injury Clinic was essential. This center will greatly benefit those requiring specialized interventions, offering expert care and guidance tailored to sports-related injuries."

Fortis Healthcare Limited - an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company - is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country with 27 healthcare facilities, 4,300 operational beds and 400 diagnostics centers (including JVs). Fortis is present in India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal & Sri Lanka. The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with global major and parent company - IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs ~23,000 people (including Agilus) who share its vision of becoming the world's most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor