Indian Data should remain in India, Govt should expedite data center policy: Akash Ambani

New Delhi [India] October 15 : Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2024, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani asked the government to expedite the 2020 draft of the data center policy so that "Indian data should remain in Indian data centers".

He said Indian companies are ready to set up Indian data centers and data center policy is key to that.

He also pointed out that India was crawling at 2G speed, but it is now galloping down the 5G highway, and the country will have even a better record in 6G, Ambani said during his IMC speech.

"India's digital revolution has spread to the remotest corners of the nation." he said.

Akash Ambani says India's per capita data consumption of 30GB is highest in the world "We have risen to become world's largest digital market".

Speaking at IMC 2024 Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman Bharti Enterprises, said India has achieved the lost manufacturing spirit over last 10 years, and in the next 12 to18 months every part of India will be connected with 5G network.

" The company's recent initiative to block spam calls and messages are welcomed by customers. We are now working with the Industry and people to give a safe and secure services to everyone" said Sunil Mittal.

He also spoke about the Satcom services and said that once launched the service will connect every part of the world be it land, sea or forests.

'With the launch of Satcom services in this country anywhere in this country however remote or in difficult conditions will be able to connect on a fast speed network to the internet using voice data video whatever is required"

Mittal also praised government initiatives on semiconductor manufacturing initiatives.

Kumarmangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, also spoke on the occasion and said his company's initiatives for MSMEs are doing wonders. Over 1.6 lakh MSMEs are using Vodafone-Idea platform to drive India's economic growth.

The company is working in initiatives to check spam calls and messages on its network. The company is on a revival mode with government support. Its Rs 18,000 crore FPO was oversubscribed by 7 times and a recent tie up with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung will give a new fillip to the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor