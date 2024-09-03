Indian Ice-Cream Expo 2024: Pioneering Global Trends in Gandhinagar

Gujarat [India], September 3: The Highly anticipated 12th edition of the Indian Ice-Cream Expo (IICE) took centre stage today with its inauguration at Gandhinagar's Helipad Exhibition Centre. Scheduled from September 3rd to 5th, 2024, this premier event will spotlight the evolving landscape of the ice cream industry.

Organised by the Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers’ Association (IICMA) and managed by AIM Events, IICE 2024 showcases the latest innovations, trends, and advancements in the ice cream sector. Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of the industry’s diverse fields, offering valuable insights and opportunities for networking and collaboration.

This year's expo aims to push the boundaries of ice cream production and distribution, providing a platform for industry leaders, manufacturers, and enthusiasts to explore new developments and global trends.

Resonating the TITLE Partnership with HAIER, IICE is supported by DAMATI Group, KAP Group and Starland Group (Lotus Machineries Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) as an esteemed PLATINUM Partner. The golden touch is given by DP Chocolates, Morde Foods, Micron, and Nextgn (Shruti Ice Mac) as GOLD Partners. A warm acknowledgment goes out to the CO-Partner, Cosmo Plastech.

The inauguration was graced by Chief Guest – Shri. Parshottam Rupala Member of Lok Sabha, Guest of Honour – Dr. R.S. Sodhi President-Indian Dairy Association, Chairman, NIFTEM-T.

IICE 2024 commenced in the presence of eminent figures from IICMA, alongside renowned ice cream brands, including Amul, Vadilal, Scoops, Havmor, HOCCO, Hangyo, Arun, Naturals, Dairy Classic, Dairy Don, Creambell, Dinshaw's, Pastanji, Top N Town, Apsara, Pabba's, and many other luminaries. This stellar constellation imparted a sense of brilliance and profound insight to the occasion.

The expo’s impressive scale is evident in the participation of over 30 international companies, many of which are making their debut at the 12th IICE. This diverse global representation attests to the event’s exceptional international impact and broad appeal.

The comprehensive showcase features a diverse array of activities:

On the first day, they commenced with a warm welcome to the VVIPs and the event’s inauguration, followed by a comprehensive seminar led by industry experts, offering attendees valuable insights and learning experiences. On the second day, September 4th, the agenda includes extensive workshops by renowned chefs, ice cream innovators, bloggers, and enthusiasts.

Throughout all three days, the focus will be on B2B development, fostering business opportunities for growth and expansion.

Some dynamic notes from the big players:

Rajesh Gandhi, Chairman of Vadilal Industries and the Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers’ Association (IICMA) extended a warm invitation to all backers in the ice cream industry to fully engage in IICE 2024. He cited that the expo will become a thriving hub for dynamic business opportunities and energetic activities.

Sudhir Shah, Managing Director of Scoop Ice Cream and President of IICMA, said that the expo’s essential role is building connections, sharing insights, and advancing business growth within the industry. The 12th edition of IICE promises to be a premier venue for industry progress and enrichment.

Echoing the industry's palpable excitement, Ashish Nahar, Secretary of IICMA, reflected the widespread enthusiasm among professionals, exhibitors, and visitors eagerly anticipating the event. He also recognised the significant interest from delegations both nationally and internationally.

Firoz H. Naqvi, Director of AIM Events, reported that the Indian ice cream market, valued at approximately INR 30,000 crore (USD 2 billion) as of March 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10-12% over the next five years. A young population, an expanding middle class, urbanisation, and a shift towards premium and innovative ice cream products drive this growth. The current per capita consumption of ice cream in India has surpassed 1.8 litres.

As the curtain is raised on the Indian Ice-Cream Expo 2023, the industry stands united to celebrate its evolution, innovation, and limitless possibilities. It’s time to join hands and cheerfully proclaim, “Glory to IICE 2024!”

Exhibitors’ Profile

IICE 2024 presents a rich array of exhibitors from across the ice cream industry, highlighting manufacturing machinery, ingredients and flavours, specialised equipment, dairy and confectionery products, food processing innovations, cold chain refrigeration, consultants & service providers, as well as E-Commerce platforms.

Visitors’ Profile

IICE 2024 draws a diverse and engaged audience, including industry professionals, retail and food service, hospitality and trade, government and educational institutions, consultants and media.

The event is a vibrant marketplace and a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring new business opportunities. Attendees will benefit from interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and insightful discussions, setting the stage for future innovations and collaborations in the ice cream industry.

