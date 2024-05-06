Indian Icon Awards 2024, A Night of Glitz, Recognition, and Inspiration!



Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: The Lalit Ashok Bangalore sparkled on May 4th, 2024, as it played host to the prestigious Indian Icon Awards 2024, organized by the renowned Pride India Awards platform. The evening was a dazzling celebration of excellence, recognizing and honouring the achievements of outstanding individuals and businesses across various sectors.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests of honour, including Dr. TN Suresh Kumar, former ISRO Space Scientist and Chief Advisor of Vyomika Space Academy; Mr. R Gopinath Rao, Deputy Director of MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Government of India; Mr. Ashwinder Singh, acclaimed author, CEO of Residential at Bhartiya Urban, and Co-Chairman at CII; and Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Advocate and Managing Partner of Dispute Resolution Hub; and Dr.Mir Anwar Mohiuddin, IRS, Dlitt, France, Deputy Commissioner Customs, Government of India, Mr.Pankaj Jain, Director, Risk Advisory Consulting, PwC, Ms.navneet Kaur, Founder and CEO, FemTech India, Ms.Ita Rawat, Founder, Asmee Digital Services and Thinkhall Training and Consultancy, Ms.Resha Jain, Chief Branding Officer, GIVA. Adding further glamour to the occasion, Ms. Sapthami Gowda enamoured the event as special celebrity guest.

The ceremony witnessed a phenomenal turnout, with a large number of award winners present to receive their well-deserved recognition. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and pride as each recipient stepped onto the stage to be acknowledged for their exceptional contributions.

Words from the Founders

Expressing their delight at the event’s success, Mr. Vinaykumar, the Founder, and Mrs. Monika Gangadhar, the founding partner of PIA, shared their thoughts. Expressing his delight at the event’s success, Mr. Vinaykumar stated, “We are humbled to witness such a remarkable gathering of achievers tonight. The Indian Icon Awards is a platform to celebrate the extraordinary, and the presence of our esteemed guests, winners, and all attendees makes this a truly special occasion. We are incredibly proud to play a role in highlighting the brilliance that shapes our nation.”

Mrs. Monika Gangadhar added, “Pride India Awards has always strived to recognize and empower excellence across India. The Indian Icon Awards are a culmination of those efforts, and seeing the pride on the faces of our winners tonight is truly inspiring. We look forward to continuing to shine a light on India’s brightest stars in the years to come.”

A Moment of Triumph

The Indian Icon Awards 2024 recognized a diverse range of fields, from business leadership and social change to healthcare and education. The event was a testament to the unwavering spirit of innovation and dedication that drives India’s progress.

List of the Winners in various categories

IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED (BEST TECHNOLOGY STARTUP AWARD 2024 – EXCELLENCE INTO GEOSPATIAL AI SOLUTION INTELPOL)

VENUGOPAL GOLD PALACE (INDIAN ICONIC GOLD JEWELLERY STORE OF THE YEAR 2024)

EMIYA ENTECH PRIVATE LIMITED (INDIAN ICONIC GYPSUM COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2024)

MR. K SANJAY KANNA (INDIAN ICON OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE CONTRIBUTION TO PARA ATHLETE)

DISPUTE RESOLUTION HUB (INDIAN ICONIC – MOST TRUSTED DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR)

PETWAREHOUSE (INDIA’S BEST PET SUPPLIES STORE OF THE YEAR 2024)

MADURAI AGRIBUSINESS INCUBATION FORUM (INDIAN ICONIC AGRIBUSINESS FIRM OF THE YEAR 2024)

DAD FILMS ENTERTAINMENT (MOST INNOVATION AND THE BEST SHORT FILM MAKER OF THE YEAR 2024)

UNIQUE DIGI FINANCIAL SERVICES UDFS (MOST TRUSTED DIGI FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2024)

AMRAPALI BUSINESS CONSULTANCIES (INDIAN ICONIC VISA & IMMIGRATION FIRM OF THE YEAR 2024)

CHANDA PRASANTHI (YOUNG INSPIRATIONAL LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD)

TAJ ELECTRICALS (BEST ELECTRICAL & STABILIZER PRODUCTS DEALER IN HINDUPUR)

LITTLE BRIGHTSTARS PRE SCHOOL (BEST PLAY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR 2024 IN SOUTH KOLKATA)

TRIVENDENT TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD (ZOLOPIK) (BEST E-WASTE RECYCLING STARTUP OF THE YEAR 2024)

MS. ZEENAT ANJUM (WOMEN LEADER OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE INTO TRAVEL DESTINATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES)

MR. BASUDEV DUTTA (INDIAN ICONIC LEADER OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE INTO NATIONAL SALES AND MARKETING OF SPINE DIVISION)

THORE NETWORK (THORECOIN) (EXCELLENCE INTO AI-DRIVE CRYPTOCURRENCY SOLUTIONS)

PERAQUAM SPA PVT LTD AND OCEAN PALMS SPA LLP (INDIAN ICONIC SPA CHAIN OF THE YEAR 2024 – MR.MELBIN JOSEPH)

HARSH HOME PRODUCTS (INDIA’S BEST NATURAL SUPPLEMENT PRODUCTS MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR-2024)

CREDIT REBUILD (INDIAN ICONIC CREDIT RECTIFICATION SOLUTIONS COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2024)

DR. VARSHINI MD (YOUTH ICON OF THE YEAR 2024 – A DOCTOR, MODEL, PHILANTHROPIST AND A PUBLIC SPEAKER)

VERBIS EDU (INDIAN ICONIC EDUCATION TRAINING ACADEMY OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE INTO PTE, OET, IELTS, TOEFL TRAINING)

PADMA CONSTRUCTIONS (BEST CONSTRUCTIONS FIRM OF THE YEAR 2024 IN BANGALORE)

SATTVA PRESCHOOL AND ACADEMY MOST TRUSTED PRESCHOOL OF THE YEAR 2024)

YELLOW CLOUD MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES PVT LTD (BEST ONLINE PSYCHOLOGICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH CARE SOLUTION OF THE YEAR)

SINGHAM FASHIONS (INDIAN ICONIC MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR 2024- EXCELLENCE INTO MEN’S CLOTHING)

YELLOW BELLS PRESCHOOL (INDIAN ICONIC PRESCHOOL OF THE YEAR 2024)

HOSLA EXTENDED FAMILY (INDIAN ICON OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE CONTRIBUTION TO SENIOR CITIZEN HOLISTIC WELLNESS CARE SERVICES)

GET IT BRAND PRODUCT MANUFACTURER (BEST PRE AND POST PREGNANCY CARE PRODUCTS MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR 2024)

INITIUM INCUBATION AND MENTORING CONSULTANCY PVT LTD (INDIAN ICONIC CEO OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE INTO BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, STARTUP CONSULTANT AND GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP TRAINER)

KENDAAR SCHOOL (MOST INNOVATIVE AND EDTECH PRESCHOOL OF THE YEAR 2024- OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN PROVIDING EDUCATION TO RURAL AREA)

ZENITH INTERIORS (MOST TRUSTED AND STYLISH INTERIOR DESIGNING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2024)

NINE-A IT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD (BEST SOFTWARE TRAINING & PLACEMENT FIRM OF THE YEAR 2024).

V DOT 9 EVENTS INDIA INSTITUTE – INDIAN ICONIC COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE INTO EVENT MANAGEMENT AND EVENT EDUCATION

BIOFAC INPUTS PVT LTD – BEST AGRITECH PRODUCTS COMPANY IN INDIA

G. D. CONSTRUCTION & CO – INDIAN ICONIC BEST CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2024

Mr. MITRANJAN GANGULY – INDIAN ICONIC LEADER OF THE YEAR 2024 – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION INTO CIVIL ENGINEERING INDUSTRY

MOKSHA UNIVERSE – BEST CREATIVE PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO OF THE YEAR 2024

EVERGREEN COUNTY – MOST INNOVATIVE RESORT OF THE YEAR 2024

DR. HAREESH A S – INDIAN ICONIC LIFE STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR 2024

SPOORTI EDUCATION SOCIETY – INDIAN ICONIC EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY OF THE YEAR 2024

RAV INTERIORS – BEST INTERIOR COMPANY IN BANGALORE 2024

MR. NAVEEN KUMAR – INDIAN ICON OF THE YEAR 2024 – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION INTO EDUCATION SECTOR

ONNEXT INTERIO – INDIAN ICONIC INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM OF THE YEAR 2024

MOHAMMED MUDABBIR – INDIAN ICONIC ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2024 – EXCELLENCE CONTRIBUTION IN INTERIOR DESIGNING

About Pride India Awards

Pride India Awards is India’s esteemed platform dedicated to honouring excellence and innovation across diverse sectors. With a vision to celebrate exceptional individuals and organizations contributing to India’s growth story, Pride India Awards stands as a beacon of inspiration in the realm of recognition and achievement.

For more details, please visit our official website at www.prideindiaawards.com.

About Indian Icon Awards

Indian Icon Awards is a prestigious award platform, presented by the Pride India Awards, and powered by Sandpiper Visas & Immigration, India's premier immigration consultancy. The Indian Icon Awards recognizes outstanding talents and achievements in various fields. Committed to showcasing exemplary contributions and fostering a spirit of excellence, Indian Icon Awards brings together industry leaders, businesses, and entrepreneurs on a unified platform to celebrate success and inspire future endeavours.

