Indian Idol fame Mohd. Danish's Habibi song ft Kamal Sachdeva, Priyanka Rajpoot released on his YouTube channel

After a remarkable response to the trailer of the song 'Habibi' starring Indian Idol 12 fame Mohd. Danish, the much-awaited song went live on YouTube on July 25, 2022. The enchanting song is sung by Mohd. Danish along with Syali Kamble. The male leads in the song 'Habibi' are Mohd. Danish and Kamal Sachdeva while the female lead is Priyanka Rajpoot.

The striking lyrics of the song are written by Dr Shabab Aalam and it is Directed by Manjeet Singh. The music Composers who have put the entire music into place are Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz. Produced by Pawan Chawla

The entire marketing and PR of the song is led by leading PR agency Teamology Softech and Media services Pvt Ltd.

The song has crossed the 15k followers mark within 2 hours of it's release and 40k plus views within 6 hours of being officially released on YouTube and is pacing rapidly by garnering huge traction. Shot in deserted locations in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi and in Dubai, the cinematographical elements in the song have been captured across boundaries to make it look appealing.

An entertaining project of Faiz Qureshi and Parikshit Gosain, the choreography for the song is prepared by Gurri and the Editing DI VFX was put in place by Manjeet Singh Line production: Goldy sahani. The mesmerizing locations have been curated Manoj Sharma and the attractive dance group was by Meet, Neetu and the team.

The art director of the song is Mani Singh, while the makeup artists involved were Fozia Hussain and the team. Another magnificent piece by Reddwings Productions, in a short span, the song has attracted massive traction and is grooving fans to it's tunes. A project by Faiz Qureshi and Parikshit Gosain, starring of Mohd. Danish and his voice have given a Royal feel to the song and have been further glamorised with the presence of Priyanka Rajpoot. An enigmatic feel is fuelled to the song with a powerful storyline that hooks the audience. It is a beautiful semblance of love, glamour, hate and scenic serenity.

The promotions of the song began well before the song was officially released on YouTube, the team attracted enormous love from the audiences and is a class apart endeavour. The team has partnered with leading PR and digital marketing firm Teamology Softech and Media Services and is set to break records in the future. Habibi continues to be the party anthem and a friend dancing number which is being shared by several dance lovers. The song is available on the YouTube channel called Mohd Danish Official, which has more than 10.7 lakh subscribers.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor