Indian industry holds a critical responsibility in enhancing air quality: CAQM Chairperson

New Delhi [India], November 1 : The Indian industry holds a critical responsibility in enhancing air quality, said Rajesh Verma (IAS), Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), emphasising the need for stronger industrial commitment and cleaner production practices to combat rising pollution levels.

He was speaking at the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aimed at advancing collaborative efforts to improve air quality across the Delhi NCR region.

"Air quality improvement needs perpetual learning and implementation to drive large-scale change on the ground," highlighted Verma.

"I am confident that this MoU will take this movement forward to galvanise field action with support from CII, especially with the entrepreneurial ideas, industry innovation, and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) to wider stakeholders," he shared.

Under the MoU, CII and CAQM will reinforce initiatives for air quality management, recalibrate policies for improved air emissions compliance in industrial and construction subsectors and scale up clean & green economy solutions. Additionally, both parties will jointly develop and implement awareness & capacity-building programmes targeting industries, farmers, and citizens.

Speaking at the occasion, Madhav Singhania, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Northern Region and Deputy Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd, emphasised that this is a significant step forward in the collective pursuit towards improved air quality and a healthier future for the region.

"As much as clean air is crucial for healthier and resilient cities, it is also imperative for a thriving economy and globally competitive businesses. Through this MoU, we are deepening our shared commitment to drive awareness, foster behavioural change, and mobilise resources to achieve on-ground, tangible outcomes," he stated.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning as the overall AQI recorded around 1:30 pm was 296.

Severe air quality of the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicates a high level of air pollution that can cause respiratory impacts even in healthy people and serious health issues for those with pre-existing lung or heart conditions. At this level, health effects can be experienced during even light physical activity, and all people, especially vulnerable groups, should limit their outdoor exertion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor