Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) & Wiley Announce a New Open Access Partnership in India

New Delhi [India], July 17: Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, has announced a new open access agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur). Effective through the entire year 2024, the collaboration aims to enhance access to scholarly resources for IIT Kharagpur, a leading technology institute.

The partnership with IIT Kharagpur enables scholars and researchers from the institute with reading access to Wiley's journal portfolio and enable affiliated researchers to publish open access in Wiley's portfolio of over 1,300 hybrid open access journals.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. B. Sutradhar, Librarian, IIT Kharagpur said, "IIT Kharagpur is dedicated to advancing open science and this agreement with Wiley is a significant step towards that goal. It will greatly benefit our researchers by enhancing the dissemination of knowledge and facilitating collaborative research."

Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead for Wiley in India added, "We are pleased to partner with IIT Kharagpur, one of the most prestigious institutions in India. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to empower researchers and accelerate scientific progress through open access publishing. India is a strategic market for Wiley, and we are firm in our commitment to supporting scientific progress through open access."

Wiley has strong momentum in advancing open access partnerships, having signed more than 100 agreements, covering more than 2,800 institutions around the globe.

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today's biggest obstacles into tomorrow's brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

IIT Kharagpur is one of the most prestigious academic institutions in India. Established in 1951, the institute is the first of the IITs to be established and is recognized as an Institute of National Importance. In 2019, it was awarded the status of Institute of Eminence by the Government of India.

