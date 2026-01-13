Indian markets open higher amid positive India-US trade cues, fresh tariff threat on trade with Iran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : The domestic equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday despite global uncertainty triggered by US President Donald Trump's continued weaponisation of tariffs, including the latest threat of imposing duties on countries trading with Iran.

Positive sentiments in domestic markets were supported by recent comments from the US Ambassador indicating progress on the trade deal with India.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,846.65, registering a gain of 56.40 points or 0.22 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 84,122.92, up by 244.75 points or 0.29 per cent.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said geopolitical developments and President Trump's actions will continue to influence global markets.

He said, "Geopolitical developments and President Trump's comments and actions will continue to influence markets. Trump's weaponisation of tariffs have already impacted global trade and particularly countries which have been targeted with penal tariffs. Trump's latest declaration that the US will impose 25 per cent tariffs on countries doing trade with Iran clearly sends out the message that this policy of weaponisation of tariffs will continue."

According to Vijayakumar, this unprecedented, unstable and unpredictable behaviour of the US President is likely to weigh on markets.

From an Indian market perspective, the importance of a US-India trade agreement became evident when markets bounced back sharply after US Ambassador Sergio Gor stated that the US is determined to have a trade agreement with India and that talks will resume as early as January 13.

Broader market indices also reflected positive momentum, with the Nifty 100 up by 0.18 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.64 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.38 per cent.

Sectorally, indices on the NSE were largely in the green. Nifty Media was up by 0.88 per cent, Nifty Auto rose 0.15 per cent, Nifty FMCG gained 0.26 per cent, Nifty Metal advanced 0.43 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 0.65 per cent and Nifty Private Bank increased by 0.29 per cent.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Indian equity markets are set to open on a steady to mildly positive note, extending yesterday's sharp rebound from intraday lows. Global cues remain supportive, with Asian markets trading higher and U.S. indices closing firm overnight. However, the broader undertone stays cautious as volatility has picked up amid renewed tariff-related concerns and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investor attention has also shifted to India Inc.'s December-quarter earnings, with the IT sector in focus after TCS and HCL Technologies reported a mixed set of quarterly results, which could drive stock-specific action during the session."

On the foreign inflows in markets on Monday, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,638.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,839.32 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor