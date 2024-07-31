Indian MBBS Students of Mari State University Shine at the Games of the People of the World in Mari El Republic

SMPL

Yoshkar-Ola (Mari El Republic) [Russia], July 31: In an attempt to make academic life more enthralling and physically productive, Mari El Republic proudly hosted the largest summer sporting event - The Games of the People of the World, from July 24th to 28th, 2024. This grand event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 1500 athletes representing 51 regions of Russia and three other countries including India, Japan and Kazakhstan. The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games of the People of the World were enhanced by the vibrant participation of Indian MBBS students of Mari State University.

Participants competed in 15 diverse sports, including traditional martial arts and physical activities such as aikido (phygital aikido), all-style karate, kendo (jodo), kuresh, muay thai, sambo, mas-wrestling, lapta (Russian), uchkur, kabaddi, cricket, sonar, chess boxing, taekwondo, and belt wrestling.

Among the standout performers were Indian MBBS students from Mari State University (MarSU), who not only participated but excelled, particularly in cricket and kabaddi, showcasing their talents and cultural heritage. Their remarkable achievements highlighted the dynamic and inclusive environment at Mari State University, demonstrating the holistic development opportunities available to international students in Russia.

On July 26th, the Games hosted cricket competitions, a sport highly favored by many Indian students. At the cricket tournament, Indian students of Mari State University showcased their exceptional performances emanating the podium with their energy and positive vibes.

At the Cricket Tournament, the following are the winners who took the trophy of victory home:

1st place - Powerhitters team

2nd place - Superstrikers team

3rd place - Trendsetters team

Moving further, the Games of the People of the World event also witnessed enthusiastic efforts of Indian students in the Kabaddi Competition. Kabaddi, an ancient Indian sport and the oldest team game in Asia combines elements of wrestling and tag, capturing significant attention from participants and spectators alike. Indian MBBS students from MarSU's Medical Institute played a crucial role in organizing the kabaddi competition, forming teams and preparing the site.

At the Kabaddi Competition, the following teams emerged victorious, taking home the coveted trophies:

1st place - DANGER BOYS team

2nd place - ALLROUNDER DOCTORS team

3rd place - TEAM WOLF team

The active participation of the Indian students in various demonstration performances, showcasing their sporting talents to a large audience at the stadium, further highlights the diverse skills and cultural heritage they bring to Russia.

Their success in events like cricket and kabaddi not only promotes Indian sports but also strengthens the cultural exchange between Russia and India. This participation enhances the international community's understanding of India's rich sporting heritage and the diverse talents of its students.

As Mari State University continues to attract students from around the world, the achievements of its Indian MBBS students serve as a testament to the inclusive and dynamic environment the university offers. Their participation in such significant events exemplifies the global opportunities available for students pursuing MBBS in Russia. To get more information about studying MBBS in Russia at Mari State University, contact Rus Education at the student helpline number 1800-833-3338 or visit website www.ruseducation.in

