Indian Minorities Federation Marks Veer Bal Diwas at Dubai Gurudwara, Indian Diaspora in UAE pays tribute to valour & legacy of the great Chhote Sahibzadas

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE] / Chandigarh [India], December 27: On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) organised an event at Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, Dubai, the First Sikh Gurudwara in the UAE, to commemorate the enduring sacrifice of the courageous Chhote Sahibzadas, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh who stood firm for their faith and principles against tyranny at the tender age of 7 and 9 respectively, inspiring generations with their courage, to instil their legacy in the hearts of Indian youth across the globe.

IMF Confers Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards to 15 Exceptional Children of Indian Diaspora belonging to different communities and religion in Dubai

Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awardees Praise PM Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Initiatives for Youth Empowerment

Besides Sikh community leaders, members of Indian Diaspora and international communities and religions, and thought leaders from Indian and international communities from all over UAE in larger numbers, the dignitaries who graced the event included Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General, Consul (Passport, Attestation and Press, Information & Culture) & Appellate Authority (RTI), Surender Singh Kandhari and the Chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple.

On the occasion, Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards were also conferred by IMF on 15 exceptional children of Indian diaspora belonging to different communities and religion in UAE to inspire youth to uphold the principles of resilience and unity and pay a tribute to Chhote Sahibzadas whose unparalleled courage, sacrifice, legacy resonates universally. The awardees included nine boys and six girls from various religious backgrounds, highlighting the spirit of unity and resilience that transcends cultural and religious boundaries. Of the 15, 10 are Hindu, three Sikh, one Muslim, and one Jain.

The Veer Bal Diwas Bravery awardees included Taksh Jain, Vidyuth Balaji, Jaivardhan Nawani, Abhiraj Manikoth, Aradhya Rai, Vivan Bansal, Anahad Singh, Avi Puri, Gopikha Sivakumar, Kiara Kaur, Adel Eshan Abdul Rahiman, Ananya Manikandan, Gurkamal Singh, Akshara Roy and Sinjini Debnath.

Besides an Ardaas (a ceremonial prayer) to seek blessings for peace, unity, and resilience and a Kirtan performance in memory of the Chhote Sahibzadas, Langar was also served later by IMF as part of the Veer Bal Diwas.

On the occasion, members of Indian Diaspora in UAE said by observing Veer Bal Diwas, the nation has made new beginning under the leadership of PM Modi to bow to the sacrifices laid down in the past and take infinite inspiration from the exemplary courage of Chhote Sahibzadas. They said 'Veer Bal Diwas' establishes the role of the young generation in the destiny of the nation and under PM Modi's leadership today's youth is also taking India forward with the same determination.

The recipients of Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards said with his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, PM Modi is creating vast opportunities for the youth of Bharat, irrespective of religion or caste, with a clear roadmap to develop new capabilities in the youth of the 21st century. They said PM Modi's dedication for the nation is inspiring them to contribute for further development India and serve the country with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas', to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The diaspora members hailed the decision by PM Modi to make Youth as the strong pillar of Viksit Bharat and through various initiatives taken by the Government such as Start-up India, Offering Internships, Skill Development, encourage their participation in research & innovation the government is trying to full fill the aspirations of today's youth.

Members of the Sikh community in the Dubai and UAE extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historical step to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas worldwide as a celebration of the heritage of the Sikh Gurus and symbol of the never-say-die attitude for the protection of Bhartiyata.

Members of Parliament Rajya Sabha & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "The historic announcement of Veer Bal Diwas in 2022, honoring the remarkable martyrdom of the 'Chhote Sahibzadas,' is a testament to PM Modi's commitment to fulfilling the long-ignored aspirations of the Sikh community on both national and international level. This is a big step to connect India's youth with our heritage as Veer Bal Diwas has now become a festival of national inspiration for crores of Indians not just in India but all over the world. Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards were conferred by IMF to acknowledge the exceptional achievement of children belonging to Indian diaspora in UAE. He said today's awardees symbolised the capability of the children and youth of India to excel in various fields."

"From the fight for independence to the 21st-century movements, Indian youth have contributed to every revolution. The world looks at India with hope and expectations because of the power of the youth. From start-ups to science, sports to entrepreneurship, youth power is driving new revolutions. This is why Modi government's biggest focus in policy is empowering the youth. All policies, whether for the start-up ecosystem, the future of the space economy, the sports and fitness sector, the fintech and manufacturing industry, or skill development and internship schemes, are youth-centric and aimed at benefiting young people. Not only has PM Modi given the nation the vision of a Viksit Bharat but an important aspect is that PM has made the youth as the custodian and growth engine to achieve this target," Sandhu added.

Surender Singh Kandhari, the Chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, Dubai says by observing Veer Bal Diwas, PM Modi Connected the Youth with Rich Heritage of Sikhs and India. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Chhote Saahibzadas, Surender Singh Kandhari added that, "With the observance of Veer Bal Diwas, PM Modi has not only honoured the supreme sacrifice of Chhote Saahibzadas but also honoured the today's youth. The declaration of Veer Bal Diwas by PM Modi basically connected today's youth with the rich culture and heritage of the country and to inspire them to work with the same spirit of supreme sacrifice of Chhote Sahibzadas and serve the nation by contributing towards the protection and preservation of nation's culture and ensure development. The youth of today is also worthy of Veer Bal Diwas; they are talented and brilliant, the government is supporting and encouraging them. We have been serving the nation and now it is the youth that will take the country forward on the path of development and growth. We all need to be united to keep working together to support the youth and nation."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

About India Minorities Foundation

India Minorities Foundation, a non- government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

Website address: http://minorities.foundation/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588091/Veer_Bal_Diwas_Event.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor