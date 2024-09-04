Indian Oil achieved 0.73 pc biodiesel blending, 23.24 cr litres of biodiesel blended

New Delhi [India], September 4 : IndianOil set a new benchmark in the industry by blending 23.24 crore litres of biodiesel with regular diesel, achieving a record blending ratio of 0.49 per cent.

According to IndianOil, this not only surpassed the 0.43 per cent overall blending ratio accomplished by other oil marketing companies (OMCs) but also marked a significant milestone in India's journey towards a sustainable energy future.

In the current fiscal year, IndianOil has already achieved an impressive 0.73 per cent biodiesel blending ratio, further solidifying its leadership position.

The recognition of IndianOil at the India Bio-Energy & Tech Expo 2024 underscores the company's pivotal role in leading India's biofuel revolution. IndianOil has already achieved over 15 per cent ethanol blending in its base petrol, aligning with the national goal of 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2025.

The E20 fuel, which contains 20 per cent ethanol, is now available at nearly 7,000 IndianOil fuel stations nationwide, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding green fuel availability across India.

In addition to its biodiesel achievements, IndianOil has also made significant strides in ethanol-based fuels. The company recently introduced India's first ETHANOL-100 fuel, now available at 400 fuel stations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

IndianOil has also been at the forefront of technological advancements in ethanol production. The company established India's first 2G ethanol plant and the world's first 3G ethanol plant at Panipat, further solidifying its position as a leader in the biofuels sector.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) has been honoured with the Biodiesel Association of India award for achieving the highest biodiesel blending during FY 2023-24.

The award, which highlights IndianOil's leadership in the biofuel sector, was presented by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, to V Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing) of IndianOil, at the India Bio-Energy & Tech Expo 2024 held in New Delhi on September 2, 2024.

In his address at the event, Gadkari outlined an ambitious vision for the future of bioenergy in India, targeting a 50 per cent reduction in fossil fuel usage within the next five years.

He emphasised the critical role of biofuels in achieving this goal and lauded IndianOil's contributions to the sector.

Puri, in his speech, praised IndianOil's unwavering commitment to advancing India's bioenergy sector. He highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol and urged the automobile industry to expedite the development of vehicles compatible with E100 fuel.

