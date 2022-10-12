Indian origin dancer and choreographer Tanishq Joshi becomes the first Indian talent to be signed by MSA Agency

~ Established in 2000, MSA is the first agency dedicated to representing dancers and choreographers exclusively ~

Mumbai, October 12: Dancer, choreographer, and entrepreneur from Indore, India, Tanishq Joshi (also known as “Taneesky”) becomes the first South Asian to be signed by a globally renowned talent agency MSA (McDonalds/Selznick Associates). The creative talent agency is known for managing and representing top choreographers and dancers who have worked with global pop stars like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber to name a few. Tanishq Joshi’s extraordinary skill set, and plethora of past achievements have led him to be a part of this incredible roster of talent that is coveted by many.

For those of you who have heard of Tanishq Joshi or his stage name Taneeksy may already be nodding your heads. Growing up in India watching Bollywood and receiving intensive dance training in Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles, Tanishq has developed a unique style of his own by blending the western street dance techniques with his Indian cultural identity. The resulting distinctive movement quality has an international standard with a desi flare. It sits precariously between the west and the east, both familiar yet novel to both Indian and Western eyes. It is precisely this quality in his dance that has propelled him to global success.

Tanishq’s unique choreography and dance has been sought after by major celebrities and brands alike, a massive success for a commercial choreographer and dancer in the dance industry. For example, he has choreographed numerous dance performances for the acclaimed Bollywood actress and celebrity Lauren Gottlieb including Josh App’s “Wakao ” and “Naach Baby Dance” Influencer meet.

His choreography and performance can also be seen on social media where he and Lauren perform his unique choreography to popular Bollywood music, often with an added clever comical flare for extra entertainment. Their posts have garnered millions of views online, speaking to the tremendous success of their collaboration. Tanishq is also approached by brands like Muscle Blaze, US Premiere League and Zee5 Canada where he promotes their products/services through his stellar dance videos on social media.

Tanishq’s other notable achievements in the infamously competitive dance industry include performing as a lead dancer in high-profile music videos like “Boom Boom” and “Designer” by the renowned Yo Yo Honey Singh, “Talk Body” by Josh Killacky, “Get Back” by A’rmon and Trey, “Conmigo (Remix)” by Samaa and ShiShi to name a few. He has also performed with the renowned Creative Reaction dance crew as the only South Asian member and co-choreographer earning prestigious titles across the US such as 2nd place in the World of Dance Competition in Philadelphia. He has also opened for the award-winning American rapper/singer Pharrell Williams at the something in the Water music festival in Virginia in front of an audience of 100,000.

In India, Tanishq is currently one of the leading forces in the Indian dance community, teaching his unique choreography and dance style in many of the country’s leading dance establishments including Big Dance Centre, Ultimate Dance Week, Mannat Dance Academy, Atamjeet Institute of Arts, Hot Step and Idals to name a few. He is in high demand; his dance workshops and master classes have sold out in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Chennai, Surat, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and more.

Tanishq will soon be working with TMilly TV which is a leading dance studio in Los Angeles largely known for revolutionizing online dance classes taught by the world’s best instructors. Tanishq will be the first Indian to work amongst this elite community of top choreographers and dancers and teach his unique dance style to dancers all around the world at the comfort of their home. This is truly a major accomplishment and India takes pride in how Tanishq is showing and representing India in the US dance/entertainment industry.

Tanishq is doing more than making his mark in the industry; he is simultaneously bridging the gap between the Indian and western dance communities and paving the way for future dancers and choreographers in the Indian Diaspora to “make it” in the western hemisphere. He is a role model for many aspiring and professional dancers and choreographers alike and his success motivates millions of dancers around the globe.

For more information about Tanishq Joshi, you can also visit his website.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor