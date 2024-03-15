Indian origin student honored with prestigious Diana Legacy Award for exceptional humanitarian efforts

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 15: In a remarkable achievement that resonates with the long-lasting legacy of Princess Diana, Netra Venkatesh, a 17-year-old student Indian student from Dubai, has been honoured with the prestigious Diana Legacy Award ceremony held in London. This esteemed award recognizes her outstanding humanitarian efforts and commitment to empowering young people worldwide.

The Diana Legacy Award, established in memory of the late Princess Diana and her belief in the power of youth to catalyse positive change, is the one of the highest recognition a young person can receive for their social action and humanitarian endeavours.

Netra Venkatesh was amongst the 20 exceptional individuals chosen from a global pool of nominees by a distinguished independent judging panel chaired by Baroness Doreen Lawrence. Netra's dedication to empowering girls across the developing world through education has garnered widespread commendations.

Netra Venkatesh, student, Dubai International Academy said, "It was an honour to receive this award from HRH The Prince of Wales today. I thank the Diana Award team for the useful workshop they held for the awardees ahead of the awards ceremony. I am most happy for the further recognition this brings to the over 5000 girls of SpunkGo. This award will go a long way to further our cause of empowering girls across the developing world via education."

The event was graced by the presence of late Princess Diana's sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex who joined the event virtually.

Hitesh Bhagat, Principal at Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills, Dubai, UAE, expressed immense pride in Netra's achievement, stating, "We at Dubai International Academy (DIA) are extremely proud to see Netra Venkatesh receive this global recognition as part of the 25th year anniversary of the Princess Diana awards. Netra, who has been with DIA her whole school life, is a perfect example of a student who has demonstrated the school's values of achievement, innovation, and responsibility. We wish our special student the best as she moves to RICE University later this year and am sure she will continue her journey of contribution and achievement."

"As we mark the start of our 25th Anniversary year, these young people couldn't be a more fitting tribute and legacy to Diana, the late Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world," said Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award.

Netra Venkatesh's recognition with the Diana Legacy Award serves as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of the late Princess Diana's legacy and the boundless potential of youth to create a more compassionate and equitable world. Her extraordinary accomplishments inspire others to pursue their passions and harness the power of education to uplift communities worldwide.

About The Diana Award:

The Diana Award is a prestigious award for young people celebrating its 25th anniversary year. It was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better. The Award has the support of both of her sons, The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

About Dubai International Academy:

Dubai International Academy (DIA) is a premier educational institution in Dubai, UAE, dedicated to nurturing well-rounded individuals who embrace the values of Achievement, Innovation, and Responsibility. The academy fosters an environment that empowers students to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on society.

